Taylor Swift made Scarlett Oliver’s wildest dreams come true at her Eras Tour in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, February 23.

Prior to the show, Scarlett’s stepmom, Natalie Oliver, took to social media to share that her stepdaughter, 9, was diagnosed with an aggressive, incurable type of brain cancer last year – and had one special request for Swift, 34.

“I’m hoping to make this happen for my beautiful stepdaughter but I need some help!!” Natalie shared to a Swift group fan page on Facebook. “Scarlett is a 9-year-old from Perth, and she was diagnosed in October last year with a high grade glioma — this is a very aggressive brain cancer with no cure. The prognosis given to us was 12-18 months from diagnosis. She has been an absolute warrior through surgeries, radiation and other treatments (all done to try and prolong her life.)”

Natalie went on to explain that Scarlett asked to meet the singer for her Make-A-Wish but was told it “wasn’t possible.”

“So through the power of social media and some generous people, we made attending the concert happen and got tickets!! She is attending this Friday night in Sydney!!” Natalie wrote. “Scarlett is so excited and would absolutely love to receive the 22 hat from Taylor (as would everyone else I’m sure).”

Every show during Swift’s song “22,” the singer gifts her black hat to one special fan and usually gives them a hug. Natalie later shared a photo of Scarlett smiling and holding a sign that read, “Taylor can I have the 22 hat? Please.”

Oh my god Scarlett got the 22 hat and a long interaction #SydneyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Tw9wD5G8SG — ashley 🫶 (@the13manuscript) February 23, 2024

During the show, Scarlett’s wish was granted and Swift ended up gifting the young girl her hat. In social media footage, Swift can be seen giving Scarlett a giant hug and kissing both of her hands before returning to her performance.

Swift previously gave her “22” hat to another cancer patient named Ally at her Cincinnati Eras Tour in July 2023. Ally was diagnosed with a rare soft tissue cancer in September 2018 and later passed away in November 2023 when she was only 16 years old.

Following the special moment at the Eras Tour, Ally’s mom, Patty, said her daughter’s life was changed “immensely.”

“I hadn’t seen Ally smile and laugh like that in a very long time,” Patty shared with People in November 2023. “We had the opportunity to meet Taylor’s mom Andrea at the concert. We couldn’t thank her enough for choosing Ally for the hat, but I hope one day I can meet Taylor and Andrea to express how much that night meant to Ally.”