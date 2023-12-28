While the holidays are all about giving back, many stars make charity a core part of their routine all year long.

Beyoncé launched her BeyGood nonprofit in 2013 to foster a society “where everyone has an opportunity to prosper.” The organization recently launched a $1 million initiative to help businesses and communities impacted by economic inequities at the Black Parade Route Small Business Impact Luncheon. Then, in both Chicago and Atlanta, BeyGood awarded small business owners $10,000 in grants to further build their enterprises.

Professional football player Travis Kelce is also all about giving back. Kelce, who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, started 87 & Running two years later. Per the nonprofit’s website, it is designed to empower “disadvantaged youth to achieve success by providing resources and support” in their local communities and “cultivating their talent in the areas of education, business athletics, STEM and the arts.”

Due to Kelce’s generosity, 87 & Running (named after his NFL jersey number) has allowed more than 2,300 children to have greater access to remote learning support, after-school enrichment, tutoring and inspirational speakers.

Related: Celebrities Who Use Their Influence to Give Back Putting their money where their mouths are! In addition to walking the red carpet and living the glamorous life, these celebrities, including Angelina Jolie, Lauren Conrad, and Matt Damon, are working hard to make the world a better place. Read up on their charities!

Kelce, 34, likely bonded with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, over giving back, as the pop star uses her own big reputation to help communities in need. (Kelce and Swift, 34, have been dating since summer 2023.)

After deadly tornadoes ripped across Tennessee in December, Swift reportedly donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. (Swift has called Nashville home since she was a teenager breaking into the music industry.)

Additionally, Swift has made sure to support those in need while performing at her Eras Tour concerts, which began in March. She has donated to local food banks, including the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Bank. Second Harvest noted that Swift’s aid helped “to nourish an average of about 500,000 people every month” in California’s Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

Related: Celebrities Who Go Above and Beyond for Their Fans Giving back. Celebrities may be beloved by people around the world, but it’s not a one-sided relationship. Stars such as Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban adore their fans right back, going out of their way to make sure their supporters know that they are appreciated through acts of kindness. For some, like Drake […]

Beyoncé, Kelce and Swift are not the only stars known to help others. Meryl Streep and George Clooney were instrumental in helping out-of-work actors during the SAG-AFTRA strike earlier this year. (The labor union voted to go on strike in July after contract negotiations stalled with film studios. They ultimately reached a compromise in November.)

Streep, 74, and Clooney, 62, joined forces to lead a donation campaign, and each of them contributed $1 million of their own money to the cause. Their efforts ultimately raised more than $15 million for SAG-AFTRA’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program thanks to generous donations made by fellow A-listers Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio.

For more on how stars from Harry Styles and Jason Momoa to Bethenny Frankel give back, watch the video above.