Adam Sandler’s family stepped out to support him for his latest premiere.

Adam, 57, swept the red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday, February 26, with wife Jackie Sandler and daughters Sadie and Sunny to celebrate his new film, Spaceman. The family wrapped their arms around each other while beaming for the camera.

Adam, who plays Jakub Procházka in the movie, looked classy in a navy blue suit and light blue shirt. Jackie, meanwhile, added just the right amount of sparkle to her outfit in a beaded gown featuring a butterfly design on her chest. Sadie, 17, rocked a leather mini dress and sheer black tights and Sunny, 15, stunned in a cheetah print bodycon frock.

Spaceman follows Jakub as he takes a solo mission into space. Six months into his trip, he discovers his marriage to Lenka (played by Carey Mulligan) may be falling apart by the time he returns to Earth, but he finds a creature hidden in his ship that may be able to help. Spaceman is based on Jaroslav Kalfař’s book, Spaceman of Bohemia, and was released on Netflix on Friday, February 23.

This is hardly the first time Adam’s family has supported his career. Along with attending multiple red carpet events, his wife and kids have also joined him on screen. Most recently, the Sandlers appeared in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which hit Netflix in November 2023. Sadie and Sunny played the kids of Adam’s character while Jackie starred as the mom of Sunny’s best friend.

For the film’s premiere last year, the foursome dazzled on the red carpet in Los Angeles. Adam kept his outfit casual in gray joggers, a patterned shirt and blue zip-up, as Jackie and their daughters opted for dresses. Jackie paired a black mini dress with a sparkly ring while Sadie looked trendy in a midi dress and pair of Converse. Sunny, meanwhile, was a vision in a silky champagne colored dress.

The family members also played side characters in Just Go with It, which Adam starred in with Jennifer Aniston in 2011.

Adam and Jackie met in 1999 while filming Big Daddy together and sparked a romance soon after. In 2002, Adam got on one knee and popped the question. The duo later got married in June 2003 and welcomed Sadie in 2006. They again expanded their family in 2008 when Jackie gave birth to Sunny.

Through the years, the pair have put their love on display at red carpet events, praised each other via social media and more.

While celebrating their anniversary in July 2020, Adam posted an adorable throwback photo of the duo cuddling up. “22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep. Look forward to the next 22, young lady. Love you my forever girl,” he captioned the post.