Adam Sandler’s daughters Sadie and Sunny are following in their father’s footsteps by starring in his latest comedy, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.

Sunny and Sadie aren’t the only members of Adam’s family appearing in the the Netflix film — their real-life mother and wife, Jackie Sandler, will also play a character. Jackie and Adam tied the knot in June 2003 and welcomed Sadie and Sunny in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

This isn’t the first time the Sandler family has worked together on one of the comedian’s movies. They all made appearances in Pixels, Jack and Jill, Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Jackie has had additional cameos in Big Daddy, 50 First Dates, Murder Mystery and more.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah — which is based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s young adult novel of the same name — follows Stacy Friedman (played by Sunny) as she strives to plan a “kick-ass” party for her bat mitzvah (a coming-of-age ritual and celebration in Judaism). In the trailer, which dropped in August 2023, Stacy pitches her parents, played by Adam and Idina Menzel, on having Dua Lipa perform at the event.

“You can have a ball pit,” Adam’s character, Danny, quips.

“That’s for kids! I’ve had my period for seven months now!” Stacy argues.

“That’s a long period, sweetheart!” Danny retorts.

Things go awry for Stacy after she finds out her best friend, Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), started going out with Stacy’s crush, Josh (Dylan Hoffman.) Stacy feels hurt and betrayed by her friend’s actions and plots her revenge — including a series of pranks. While Stacy suffers from heartbreak, her parents and sister (Sadie) stand by her side and attempt to turn things around in time for her big celebration.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah premieres on Netflix on August 25.

Keep scrolling to get to know Sadie and Sunny:

Sadie Sandler

Sadie is Adam and Jackie’s oldest daughter. In 2019, Sadie had her very own bat mitzvah and her dad pulled a few strings to have Adam Levine and his band, Maroon 5, perform for the occasion.

“And I text [Levine], ‘’I’m sorry to do this to you, my kid’s getting bat mitzvahed Saturday night. Would you mind coming and singing a few tunes? It would be incredible.’ But I don’t know why I did it,” Adam recalled during a May 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Then you see the dot dot dot immediately. I’m like, ‘He got it and he’s about to say something.’”

Adam revealed that Levine agreed and showed up to play three songs, which won over Sadie. Adam also shared that his good friend Jennifer Aniston was invited but could not attend. However, Adam joked that she sent Sadie a very generous gift of “$1.8 million.”

Sunny Sandler

Adam and Jackie expanded their family two years after welcoming Sadie with the arrival of Sunny. While filming You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, Sunny had her very own star-studded bat-mitzvah in May 2022. The event was held at the Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles and had a candy theme. Aniston, Taylor Lautner, Peyton List, Karan Brar and other celebs were in attendance. Charlie Puth and Halsey also performed for the occasion.