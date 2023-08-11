Adam Sandler has been an ultra famous comedian and actor for more than 30 years — and for much of that time, he’s also been a committed family man behind the scenes.

Adam married his wife Jackie Sandler in 2003, and the couple welcomed their two daughters, Sadie and Sunny, in 2006 and 2008, respectively. It didn’t take long before Adam started putting both girls in his movies.

“[My daughters] make it look like I’m forcing them to do it,” Adam joked in an October 2020 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Meanwhile, they were asking me the whole damn year, ‘Can I be in your next movie, Daddy?’”

In August 2023, it was revealed that Sadie and Sunny would be appearing in Adam’s new Netflix film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

As Adam’s kids seem to be following his footsteps into acting, he continues to remain protective over them as they grow up.

“I’m a worrier,” he said in a June 2014 interview with the HuffPost. “I’ve learned in life now that when your kid is upset you’re rocked until they’re not upset anymore … You’re always nervous because you want your kid to be happy. Making sure everyone in the family is OK is the most important thing. If the family hurts then you hurt.”

Keep scrolling to get to know more about Adam’s family: