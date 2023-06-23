Adam Sandler proved he’s a rare gem while celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary with wife Jackie Sandler on Thursday, June 22.

“Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your ‘I do’ was the best gift of my life,” the Happy Gilmore star, 56, wrote via Instagram alongside a sweet snap of himself and his longtime love on their wedding day. “My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always.”

Following the heartfelt tribute, several of the duo’s celebrity friends took to the comments section to gush over their rock-solid love. “Happy anniversary you two beauties,” Josh Gad wrote, while Jodie Turner-Smith replied: “🥹🥹🥹❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

Nick Swardson, meanwhile — who has costarred alongside Adam in movies like Just Go With It and Jack and Jill — couldn’t help but poke fun at his longtime pal. “When you said ‘I saba doo’ everyone wept congrats. Love you both. Jackie is amazing. You sometimes smell. Blessings,” he quipped.

The happy couple first crossed paths on the set of 1999’s Big Daddy. After sparks flew instantly, the pair got engaged in 2002 and tied the knot less than a year later. They welcomed daughters Sadie and Sunnie in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

“You know what was funny? When my kid was born, I was so nervous, I didn’t know what I felt,” Adam told Access Hollywood in June 2006. “Five minutes later, maybe 10 minutes later, it was me and the kid and a nurse. We walked down alone to just check the vital signs and all that stuff, and I had a chemical reaction in my body, where I loved the kid so much, and I was so nervous for her, and that’s when I lost my mind for the kid.”

Over the years, the twosome have worked together on several projects, from 50 First Dates to Grown Ups. Adam has spent the majority of his decades-long career, however, opposite some of Hollywood’s biggest leading ladies – including Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston. Despite playing the romantic interest to various A-list starlets, the Billy Madison star told W Magazine that jealousy is never an issue.

“I’m never excited for romantic scenes, but my wife loves the women I work with,” Adam told the outlet in January 2020. “She’s always saying, ‘Come on, make sure you kiss the best you can.’”

The following year, the actor revealed that Jackie and Aniston, 54, “have a nice time tag-teaming” trying to make him into a “healthier human being.”

“Like, they want me to stretch more — [to] eventually be able to touch my toes, which I’m about 9 inches away from,” he joked to The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.

In March, Jackie proved why she and the comedian were such a good fit when she gave a rousing speech in Washington, D.C. after Adam received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

“I would like to celebrate the real Adam,” she told the crowd. “The Pepto Bismol-chugging … air conditioning-blasting … backyard-peeing … disrupter. And, yes, he’s just as funny in real life as he is in the movies … And he’s just as good in bed as you’ve all imagined for so long. Adam, whether you’re awake or not, it’s always fantastic.”