Adam Sandler won over wife Jackie Sandler (née Titone) with his sense of humor — and they’ve been going strong ever since.

The pair first crossed paths on the set of 1999’s Big Daddy and sparked a romance soon after. Adam popped the question in 2002 and Jackie continued to appear in a handful of Adam’s projects over the years — from 50 First Dates to Grown Ups.

The couple exchanged vows in June 2003 surrounded by A-list pals, including Jack Nicholson and Rob Schneider. Three years later, Adam and Jackie expanded their family with the birth of daughter Sadie. Their second daughter, Sunny, arrived in 2008. Like their mom, Adam’s children have often made cameos in his comedies. Both Sadie and Sunny had featured roles in Adam’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah in August 2023, where they played his onscreen daughters. Jackie, for her part, portrayed the mom of Sunny’s onscreen best friend.

Scroll down for a closer look at Adam and Jackie’s romance over the years: