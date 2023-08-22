The power of the sandwich! Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler first crossed paths at Jerry’s Famous Deli in the early ‘90s — and they’ve been close ever since.

“We were very young. One of my buddies and Jennifer were dating. And we had breakfast,” Sandler told Jimmy Kimmel in May 2019. “It was fun.”

They didn’t appear onscreen together until 2011’s Just Go With It that they acted together, and they reconnected again for 2019’s Murder Mystery. While promoting the Netflix film that year, Aniston gushed about Sandler.”He’s such a mensch and you just love each other, he takes you in, and I’m very much the same way, and then you become family,” the star told E! News at the time. “It’s like second nature.”

The following year, Sandler confirmed that a Murder Mystery sequel was in the works and proceeded to sing Aniston’s praises, exclusively telling Us Weekly in January 2020: “She works well without me. I’m just glad when she invites me for the ride!”

Scroll down to see some of Aniston and Sandler’s sweetest BFF moments: