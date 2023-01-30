The Spitzes are on the case! Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are donning their detective hats yet again for the upcoming Murder Mystery sequel.

The first movie, which premiered on Netflix in June 2019, followed married couple Audrey (Aniston) and Nick Spitz (Sandler) who get caught up in a murder investigation while on vacation. As the hairdresser and cop are being framed for killing a billionaire, the two had to solve the case and clear their names.

The comedy flick made history when the movie recorded 83 million views amongst streamers. In October 2019, Netflix announced its plans for a second film. The Hollywood Reporter revealed in January 2022 that Tony Goldwyn, Mélanie Laurent, Annie Mumolo and more were joining the cast.

Production began in early 2022 for Murder Mystery 2. While on set, the Friends alum shared a snap of herself and the Billy Madison actor as they filmed in Hawaii.

“Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2,” she captioned the picture of the duo standing in front of the ocean. The project wrapped filming in Paris in April of that year.

“Merciiii Paris 🇫🇷 That’s a wrap. #MurderMystery2,” Aniston wrote via Instagram alongside a video of behind-the-scenes moments at the time.

In January 2023, a trailer for the next installment was released and revealed that the film is set four years after the events of the first movie. ​Aniston and Sandler’s characters have become full-time detectives and are attempting to start their own private eye agency.

“Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back!” Netflix tweeted alongside the official trailer. “Murder Mystery 2 premieres March 31.”

The clip begins with the two getting an invitation to attend their friend Maharajah’s (Adeel Akhtar) wedding. ​ While attending the private island nuptials, Akhtar’s character gets kidnapped and the married couple must solve the mystery.

“The Maharajah’s been kidnapped, and all of you are suspects,” Sandler declares in the sneak peek of the film. Aniston quips back: “We’re not going to be invited anywhere ever again.”

The pair works alongside the authorities to solve the case and end up in Paris in an attempt to rescue their friend.

Along with starring in the comedy, both Aniston and Sandler served as producers on the film.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Murder Mystery 2 ahead of its premiere: