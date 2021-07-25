The perfect fit! Several actors have enjoyed working with one another so much that they continued to score roles in the same projects.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling had perfect onscreen chemistry in projects like Crazy, Stupid, Love, Gangster Squad and La La Land, which inspired a real friendship between the pair.

“I can’t even imagine what my life would be without Ryan,” Stone gushed during a Q&A at the Telluride Film Festival in September 2018.

The Easy A star explained how her “dear, wonderful friend” adds to her positive experience when they are on the same set.

“He’s so special. It makes me emotional. He’s so talented but he’s such a great person to work with because he’s so collaborative and excited about the process. He’s taught me a lot about being really generous,” Stone added at the time.

Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort were another duo that found something unique in their scene partner over the years.

“There’s something really beautiful about working with someone and working with them again and again and again, because the more you get to know somebody on a personal level, the more free you feel artistically. I think that if Ansel and I hadn’t known each other from Divergent, our relationship in this movie would not be what it is, because we didn’t have to go through the rehearsal phase of getting to know one another, becoming comfortable with one another,” Woodley explained to The Hollywood Reporter in May 2014.

Unfortunately, not all collaborations are meant to last forever, with Seth Rogan revealing that his professional partnership with longtime friend James Franco had come to an end. The pair had starred in Freaks and Geeks, Pineapple Express, This Is the End, The Interview, Sausage Party and The Disaster Artist.

“I do not plan to [work with Franco] right now,” Rogen told the U.K.’s Sunday Times in May 2021 following sexual abuse allegations against Franco. “What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment, and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that.”

The 127 Hours actor was originally accused of propositioning a 17-year-old girl via Instagram in 2014. In January 2018, five women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Franco. He reached a settlement in the lawsuit in 2021, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Rogan admitted that he wasn’t sure where his friendship with Franco stands after the allegations surfaced.

“I don’t know if I can define that right now,” the Vancouver native noted at the time.

Scroll down for other actors who have continued to share the screen together: