Open book. Adam Sandler shared more than anyone needed to know about his sex life with wife Jackie Sandler while discussing how the couple have connected amid the quarantine caused by coronavirus.

The actor, 53, told Conan O’Brien in a YouTube video for his #ConanAtHome series on Tuesday, March 31, that the two have been “fooling around a lot more” and “very experimental” as of late.

In fact, certain techniques have added a level of spice to their relationship. “She showed me this new thing the other night that was bananas. You hold yourself up, your wife is laying beneath you, and you do the moves!” Adam explained. “I was like, ‘What is happening?’”

The Uncut Gems star compared the practice to a type of workout. “Basically, a pushup position, or a plank, as you like to do, and then it’s a lot of hipping and gipping,” he said. “If you can do a 20-second plank, you can do this.”

Adam and Jackie, 45, tied the knot in June 2003. They are parents of daughters Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 11.

The Saturday Night Live alum opened up to Us Weekly earlier this year about his kids’ interest in acting. “They like it,” he admitted in January. “They like watching it, and they like talking about acting. But we’ll see. They’re still little kids, but they both like watching films. They like comedy, serious stuff, Stranger Things. … They’re funny kids.”

So, might the girls follow in their famous father’s footsteps? “I just know that they have a good time,” he noted. “They like doing it around the house.”

Acting is not the only avenue Sadie and Sunny could one day pursue. “Both my daughters come on stage and sing sometimes because they’re on the road with me all the time,” Adam told Us exclusively in October 2019. “They like to sing … and they see Daddy up there and they’re like, ‘Can I try that?’ So I say, ‘Get on up there.’”

He added: “Whatever they’re excited about in their lives, I’ll back them up.”

