Having a famous father comes with its perks — just ask Adam Sandler’s daughter Sadie. To make her bat mitzvah celebration extra special, the Grown Ups actor recruited Adam Levine for a special performance.

Sandler, 52, revealed the news during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, May 30, while discussing his good friendship with his Murder Mystery costar Jennifer Aniston, who was present for the interview.

While the Emmy winner was invited to celebrate the 13-year-old’s big day, Sandler said Aniston “had stuff going on” and was unable to attend. However, he shared that the Friends alum sent over “one of the best gifts Sadie received out of everybody,” which he joked was a present of $1.8 million that his daughter immediately spent on cupcakes.

Host Jimmy Kimmel then shifted gears slightly to bring up the major present Sandler got Sadie and would likely “regret in a few years,” referencing how he tapped the Maroon 5 frontman to play at Sadie’s bat mitzvah.

“It was unbelievable. It was the nicest thing,” Sandler said. “So, it’s a big deal. The bat mitzvah is a big deal and all our friends were coming, and I was like… I didn’t even know why I did this, but I was like, I’d love to do something special for my daughter, I love her so much and blah, blah, blah.”

The 50 First Dates star continued: “But I texted [Levine]. I was driving in town and for some reason, my body — I started texting Adam Levine, who is a great guy. And I text him, ‘I’m sorry to do this to you. My kid’s getting bat mitzvahed Saturday night. Would you mind coming and singing a few tunes? It would be incredible.’ But I don’t know why I did it.”

Sandler then recalled seeing “the dot, dot, dot, immediately” after shooting the text message over to Levine. Luckily, the 40-year-old “Girls Like You” crooner told the actor he “can’t say no” to him.

“I tell him where [the party is] and he goes, ‘Oh, I used to go there growing up. I went to a bunch of bar mitzvahs when I was a kid there. What songs do you want?’” Sandler recalled Levine saying. “And I was like, ‘Oh, God. This is really happening.’”

Kimmel, 51, then revealed a photo of The Voice alum performing at Sadie’s bat mitzvah with Maroon 5’s lead guitarist James Valentine. His teen daughter was pictured with the biggest smile on her face as she stared up at Levine. Sandler could be spotted in the background enjoying the special moment, which he revealed happened early in the “perfect night.”

“They played three great songs,” the actor said. “It was the coolest thing, man.”

Sandler wed his wife, model-actress Jackie Sandler, in 2003. After welcoming Sadie in May 2006, the couple also became parents of 10-year-old daughter Sunny in November 2008. Sandler’s wife, Jackie, 44, and their daughters, Sadie and Sunny, often appear in the Saturday Night Live alum’s movies.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

