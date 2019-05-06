Life came full circle for Pete Davidson on the Saturday, May 4, episode of Saturday Night Live! The comedian performed alongside Adam Sandler and later shared the backstory of how he once tried out for a role in one of Sandler’s most popular movies.

“In 1999, my mom took me to audition for Big Daddy,” Davidson, 25, captioned a picture on Instagram on Sunday, May 5, that showed him with Sandler, 52, and SNL costar Mikey Day. “20 years later I finally got it.”

Sandler — who returned to the late night sketch comedy show as a host on Saturday, 25 years after his tenure as a cast member ended — starred as Sonny in the 1999 comedy alongside Joey Lauren Adams (Layla) and Leslie Mann (Corrine). Also in the film were real-life twin brothers Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse, who portrayed Julian, a.k.a. Frankenstein, the 5-year-old that Sandler’s character adopts.

Davidson, for his part, joined the Saturday Night Live cast as one of the youngest key players in the show’s history in September 2014 when he was just 20 years old. He was also the first SNL cast member to be born in the ‘90s.

The Big Time Adolescence actor joined Sandler for his opening monologue on Saturday night when the latter did a bit about being fired from the show in 1995. When Davidson joined him to sing about him being axed by the longtime NBC series as well, the Blended star reminded him he has not been let go yet, but he will be.

“Be patient,” Sandler teased Davidson. “It’s coming soon.”

Later in the episode, Sandler brought cast members, including Davidson, to tears with a closing performance dedicated to the late Chris Farley, who died at age 33 from a drug overdose in 1997.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

