Adam Sandler came back to Saturday Night Live as a host 25 years after his tenure as a cast member ended. The actor took the opportunity to honor his late friend and former costar Chris Farley.

A Fitting Tune

The comedian got serious as the show closed, singing a tribute to Farley, his legendary humor and their friendship. Sandler, who first performed the song in his 100% Fresh Netflix special last year, grew emotional as he expressed his desire for his pal to still be around. (The Tommy Boy star died of a drug overdose in 1997.)

Pink Slip

Sandler stuck to the cold, hard truth in his monologue by performing a tune about previously being fired from SNL. Chris Rock stopped by to share a similar tale, and Pete Davidson even tried to relate until he realized he has not been let go yet. But as Sandler reminded him, “Be patient. It’s coming soon.” In the end, he declared that he won because he made more than $4 billion at the box office and got rehired for one night only.

Greatest Hits

The host returned to his roots for a family reunion, and his relatives were all eerily similar to his most iconic characters. In fact, the comedian based the roles on his loved ones. Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig and musical guest Shawn Mendes made fun cameos in the sketch too.

And That’s the News

Sandler reprised his Opera Man character for a “Weekend Update” segment that covered everything from Game of Thrones to James Harden. He also made a dig at Seth Rogen’s Long Shot, comparing the movie to his many romantic comedies in which a guy with a “silly face” ends up with a beautiful woman.

Endgame of Thrones

The Avengers and an assortment of Game of Thrones characters battled each other in the Celebrity Family Feud-set cold open. Leslie Jones reworked Groot’s catchphrase to, “Bitch, I’m Groot,” and when all hope seemed lost, Arya Stark (Melissa Villaseñor) swooped in at the last minute to save the day.

Italia

Sandler led this sketch as a Romano Tours employee tempering expectations for people taking trips to Italy. He reminded customers that they would be the “same sad you” on vacation as they were at home — just in a different place.

Filtered

A CNN journalist found himself trying to report a serious story with Snapchat as his only method of communication. Thus, a series of hilarious filters, including a hot dog and Simon’s girlfriend from Alvin and the Chipmunks, broke the ice in the unfunny situation.

Nonstop Bops

Mendes brought lots of energy during his stint as musical guest, performing his new single, “If I Can’t Have You,” and “In My Blood.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

