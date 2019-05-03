Cap’s got jokes! Chris Evans threw some all-in-good-fun shade at his Avengers: Endgame costars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt as the battle of the Chrises raged on.

The Twitter digs began when directors Joe and Anthony Russo tweeted that the spoiler ban for the Marvel film lifts on Monday, May 6. Evans, 37, retweeted the message on Thursday, May 2, asking the filmmakers: “Does that mean I can start posting set videos on Monday?”

The Russo brothers replied the following day, “Yes. Btw, did we ever tell you that you’re the most responsible of the Chrises?”

Evans happily took the opportunity to get some playful bashing in. “Which is obviously WAY cooler than being the most handsome, funny, or talented,” he responded. “Take note, other Chrises. Losers.”

Which is obviously WAY cooler than being the most handsome, funny, or talented. Take note, other Chrises. Losers. https://t.co/vG0JGheowM — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 3, 2019

Fans weighed in on the jab via Twitter. “Are we about to have a Civil war between the Chrises?!” one tweeted, while another added: “All the other Chrises that were minding their own and having a nice day; all of a sudden ~ wow.”

Meanwhile, a separate user threw their support behind everyone in the friendly feud, writing, “I LOVE ALL THE CHRISES.”

The other Chrises have yet to respond to Evans’ quip.

Pratt, 39, revealed on Instagram earlier this week that he broke an on-set regulation forbidding cell phone videos. “I remember being blown away in this moment on the @avengers set. Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it,” the Parks and Recreation star admitted on Monday, April 29. “No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a groupthat [sic] likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed.”

Evans applauded his costar at the time. “This is awesome,” he tweeted. “(I may or may not have stolen a few cool videos too).”

Avengers: Endgame hit theaters on April 26. Evans, Hemsworth, 35, and Pratt reprised their roles as Captain America, Thor and Peter Quill, respectively, in the superhero blockbuster.

