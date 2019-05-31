Jennifer Aniston Shares Text Jimmy Kimmel Sent His Wife Amid Emergency Landing

There is a time and place for joke — just ask Jennifer Aniston. The Emmy winner revealed the hilarious text Jimmy Kimmel sent his wife, Molly McNearney, as their plane was forced to make an emergency landing in February over a tire issue.

Aniston, 50, recalled the moment during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, May 30, with her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler present. The Friends alum’s close pals Courteney Cox and McNearney, 41, surprised her with a trip to Mexico to celebrate her 50th birthday, but they soon encountered issues with the jet shortly after it took off.

“Well, it was one of those things where on the takeoff, on the taxi, we heard an explosion, which it sounded like a pothole if it was a car big enough to go over the Grand Canyon. It was that loud,” Aniston began. “Then everybody thought, well, that’s weird.”

Aniston, who admitted to having “a real fear of flying,” said the 54-year-old Cougar Town alum, who was “never afraid” because her father was a pilot, even questioned whether they “should have checked” the reasoning for the startling sound. However, two hours into the flight, one of their friend’s was pulled away to speak with the pilot. She later returned to inform the group that the flight had “turned around” and was “going back to California” after finding debris from a wheel on the runway, which was believed to be from their plane.

“Everybody starts texting all of a sudden, their spouses and their children. And I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’” Aniston said. The Dumplin’ actress then shared the “loving response” Kimmel replied in response to McNearney, who said: “Jimmy, I love you and I love Jade, and you’ve always been an incredible husband.”

Aniston pulled out her phone to reveal a screenshot of Kimmel’s exchange with a then-worried McNearney, which he promptly showed to the audience.

“I just signed up for Tinder, but I PROMISE not to activate it until we know what’s what,” he wrote at the time. McNearney responded with “how dare you,” to which Kimmel sent a shirtless selfie of himself donning a backward cap that he said would be his “profile picture.”

“Well, I was trying to lighten the mood,” Kimmel explained.

At the time, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Aniston and her friends were “going to take a new plane from Ontario to Cabo” after their flight made an emergency landing.

Despite the scary flight situation, Aniston’s birthday celebrations were still a success. She rang in her 50th with a party attended by A-listers such as Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

