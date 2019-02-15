A scary ride! Friends alums Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox were aboard a plane that was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday, February 15, Us Weekly can confirm.

The former costars and BFFs were headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a girls’ trip when things went awry. According to TMZ, their private jet experienced difficulties around 11 a.m. when the aircraft lost a wheel during takeoff.

A source tells Us that film producer Kristin Hahn and Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly Kimmel, who both worked with Aniston on Dumplin‘, were also on board.

“She’s going to take a new plane from Ontario to Cabo later today,” the insider revealed of Aniston on Friday.

TMZ reports that the crew didn’t feel comfortable landing in Cabo with the missing tire, rerouting to Ontario, California, with a full fuel tank. They then reportedly circled for hours to burn off enough fuel in order to make a safe landing.

CBS reported that while the plane was a little wobbly after hitting the runway, no one on board was injured.

Days earlier, the Oscar nominee celebrated her 50th birthday with a swinging party attended by hoards of celebrity guests, including Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry and ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Cougar Town alum, 54, posted a sweet note for her longtime pal on her special day, sharing a photo of the two of them together on Instagram. “The world definitely got brighter the day this girl was born,” she wrote on Monday, February 11. “Happy birthday sweetheart! Love you!”

The two women have been friends since their time on their NBC hit in 1994. The Office Christmas Party actress was also spotted leaving Cox’s home in February 2018 following news of her split from ex-husband Justin Theroux.

Aniston opened up about the pair’s friendship to More magazine in January 2014. “There’s absolutely no judgment in Court,” she said at the time. “You’ll never feel scolded. She’s extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving. I’ve slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she’s been there for me through thick and thin.”

