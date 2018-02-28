In seemingly good spirits. Jennifer Aniston was spotted leaving best friend Courteney Cox’s Beverly Hills home looking happy and content only weeks after announcing her split from husband of two years, Justin Theroux.

The We’re the Millers actress, 49, was all smiles as she strolled down to the street after spending some quality time with Cox, 53, on Tuesday, February 27. Aniston was not wearing her wedding ring during the outing.

Aniston has been leaning on her former Friends costar for support in the wake of the separation. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that The Break-Up star, Cox and three other friends dined at L.A.’s Sunset Tower Hotel on February 13, less than 48 hours before the split news broke.

“From the way they were sitting, it seemed like everyone was kind of shielding Jen from the rest of the dining room,” an insider revealed. “They were at a corner table.”

The Just Go With It actress and the Cougar Town alum also reunited on February 11 for Aniston’s 49th birthday dinner, sans Theroux.

The Emmy winner and The Leftovers actor confirmed their separation in a joint statement to Us Weekly on February 15. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” the statement read. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Although Theroux and Aniston retreated to Cabo in December 2017 with pals Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in yet another effort to save their marriage, the attempt did not render successful. The pair had also been in marriage counseling to try and work through their problems, according to an insider.

Multiple sources exclusively confirmed to Us that the distance played a major part in the split. Another insider added that, while Theroux “was absolutely head over heels in love” with Aniston, he “had reservations” about tying the knot.

