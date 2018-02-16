Ladies’ night! Jennifer Aniston enjoyed dinner with some of her friends two days before she and Justin Theroux announced that they had separated, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The Friends alum, 49, and her former costar Courteney Cox dined with three other gal pals at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 13. “From the way they were sitting, it seemed like everyone was kind of shielding Jen from the rest of the dining room,” the insider says. “They were at a corner table.”

The group stayed at the restaurant for more than two hours, with Cox, 53, arriving about an hour before everyone left. “She came in dressed really casually, with glasses on,” the source tells Us.

“Jen looked great,” the insider adds. “When they were walking out, they were all kind of huddled together. Jen was chuckling on her way out of the dining room. The group’s vibe seemed happy. It was totally that ‘girls’ night out’ friendship vibe.”

Less than 48 hours later, Aniston and Theroux, 46, would release a joint statement confirming that they had come to a mutual decision at the end of 2017 to split after two years of marriage. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the former couple told Us on Thursday, February 15, adding that they are “determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Multiple sources later told Us exclusively that distance played a factor in the break up. One insider explained, “Jen tried the whole living in New York City thing with Justin, but at heart, she is a California girl. New York City just wasn’t ever going to be home for Jen.”

