Adam Sandler Confirms Travis Kelce Cameo in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Adam Sandler is making Travis Kelce’s wish come true!

After Kelce, 34, said in May he’d “do anything” for a part in Sandler’s long-awaited Happy Gilmore sequel, Sandler confirmed that he has just the part for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“Travis has … he mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis,” Sandler, 57, said on the Tuesday, August 20, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The actor gushed over Kelce, adding, “He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny.”

Kelce previously talked about wanting a part in Happy Gilmore 2 on the May 29 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights.” On the episode, the NFL star confirmed he was looking for movie deals.

Addressing a theory that he might appear in the movie, Kelce said: “Man, I didn’t even know there was a job opening for Happy Gilmore 2.”

Kelce added that he’s a “huge fan of the Sandman” and would jump at the opportunity to appear in a movie with Sandler, but said ultimately it was all “a conspiracy theory.”

“I’ll be a f–king extra… anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set — count me in,” he added. “I’ll do anything in the movie. I’ll be part of it any way I possibly can.”

Netflix confirmed it will produce Happy Gilmore 2 in May. The original, released in 1996, starred Sandler as the titular character, a hockey player with rage issues who discovers he has a talent for golf.

On Tuesday’s Tonight Show, Sandler confirmed that production on the comedy sequel will begin in New Jersey “in a couple of weeks.”

“We worked hard on the script, man,” the comedian teased. “We didn’t want to let anybody down. People have been asking me for a long time, ‘Do Happy Gilmore 2,’ and I was always like, ‘Nah, I’ll only let you down.’”

Sandler and cowriter Tim Herlihy have finally managed to crack the script. “We’re really excited about it. We wrote our asses off,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kelce is in talks to star in his first lead role in a movie. Variety reported on Tuesday, August 20, that Kelce is circling action-comedy, Loose Cannons, produced by Lionsgate.

Kelce’s acting chops will first be put to the test in Ryan Murphy’s new horror series, Grotesquerie, which premieres Wednesday, September 25 on FX.

On a May episode of “New Heights,” Kelce teased that he had a “big role in the show.”

“Right now, I’m just taking it scene by scene and trying to make sure that I remember my lines,” Kelce said of his acting debut. “Like I said, I’m very amateur at this.”