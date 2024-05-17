More than a decade after the hit movie was released, a Happy Gilmore sequel is finally in the works.

Netflix announced in May 2024 that there would be a Happy Gilmore 2, with Adam Sandler reprising his role.

The cult classic released in 1996, followed the story of an unsuccessful ice hockey player (Sandler) who discovered a talent for golf and competes in a golfing tournament to save his grandmother’s home from foreclosure. Alongside Sandler, the sports comedy also starred Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay, Carl Weathers, Allen Covert, Kevin Nealon, Peter Kelamis, Richard Kiel, dennis Dugan, Joe Flaherty, Jared Van Snellenberg, Robert Smigel, Will Sasso, Lee Trevino, Bob Barker, Verne Lundquist, Mark Lye, David Kaye, Ian Boothby, Alice Dinnean and Ben Stiller.

In March 2024, McDonald, who played Sandler’s nemesis Shooter McGavin in the film, previously said that Happy Gilmore 2 was in development.

“Here’s a quick intel. I saw Adam about two weeks ago and he says to me ‘McDonald. You’re going to love this,’” he shared in an interview on 92.3 “The Fan” in Cleveland at the time. “I said, ‘What?’ And he says ‘How about that? And he shows me a first draft of Happy Gilmore 2.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Happy Gilmore sequel:

What Happened at the End of the Original ‘Happy Gilmore’?

At the end of the 1996 film, Happy Gilmore (Sandler) uses a trick shot to win the Tour Championship and the gold jacket, ultimately winning his grandma’s house back.

Who Will Star in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’?

Netflix has only confirmed that Sandler is expected to reprise his role in the sequel.

What Will the Plot of ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Be?

While Netflix has yet to reveal details about what the plot of the sequel will be, Sandler said he has already been working on the script.

“We’ve been jammin’ and [writing],” he shared on “The Dan Patrick Show” in April 2024. “We have a million ideas already, we just got to make it a movie and make sure we’re excited about people enjoying it. We love Happy Gilmore. We don’t want to let anybody down.”