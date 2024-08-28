Adam Sandler Wanted Travis Kelce to Play His Son in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Gilmore is the guy on the Chiefs — or at least he could have been.

Adam Sandler stopped by Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast to discuss various projects including his upcoming movie, Happy Gilmore 2, on an episode that aired Wednesday, August 28. During the chat, it was confirmed Travis, 34, will appear in the movie, but not in the initial role Sandler envisioned as the legendary comedian revealed he originally wanted Travis to play his son.

“The whole thing was to get to hang out with Travis. That’s why we put it together,” Sandler quipped about the movie. “We’re going there [to New Jersey]. Travis, by the way, thank you, I heard you talking about [Happy Gilmore 2] on your show, you guys.

“We were talking about you playing my son while we were writing it, literally, like, six months ago,” Sandler continued. “We were like, imagine if Travis was my first baby, how funny that would be. Just a bad ass.”

Instead, the tight end will be playing himself and to prepare for the film, Travis said he has been practicing his version of Happy Gilmore’s famous golf swing.

Travis posted a video of himself on the course via his Instagram story on Wednesday with the text “Hey Happy” written over it. He then quotes part of Sandler’s famous rant from the original movie, yelling at the ball, “Too good for your home?” before taking a running start to drive it as far as he could.

“I was like, man you know what, I’ve just got to do a ceremonial one,” Travis said on the podcast. “And I ripped it. It felt so good, dude.”

Sandler promised Travis even more fun once filming begins.

“First of all Travis, we’re going to have fun,” he said. “Because the scene you’re doing is with so many great golfers. It’s going to be amazing. You’re going to be funny as hell.”

With filming for Happy Gilmore 2 set to begin in September, details on the plot and cast remain scant. Sandler revealed that almost 30 years later, he will portray Happy as an aging golfer who “is a bit of a mess.”

“He’s trying to get his life cooking again,” Sandler said.

Comedian Nick Swardson, who has appeared in several Sandler films, confirmed he will play a caddy in the movie. Benny Safdie, who appeared with Sandler in Uncut Gems, will also have a role.

This won’t be Travis’ first acting role. He appeared in the first episode of Showtime’s short-lived comedy series Moonbase 8 in 2020 in which he plays a version of himself as an aspiring astronaut. He also recently wrapped a gig on Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series Grotesquerie.