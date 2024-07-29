Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Over here at Us, we’re always staying abreast of the latest trends in the world of celebrity fashion. One trend we couldn’t help but notice has been picking up steam is none other than Adam Sandler’s casual and unserious fashion sense. Now with several TikToks like this one going viral under the guise of “Adam Sander core,” our editors are calling it — it’s an Adam Sandler summer! With these 20 pieces, you can recreate his most iconic looks.

The great thing about Sandler’s fashion sense is that there’s really not a lot of rhyme or reason to it, so all of the pieces below can be mixed and matched as you wish. Each is oversized and cozy so you can wear it for vegging out on the couch or be as bold as the actor and wear it on a red carpet. From his usual oversized tops to baggy pants and gas station sunglasses, find lookalikes for all of his best styles below.

20 Pieces to Get the Adam Sandler Summer Fashion Look

Adam Sandler-Inspired Tops

1. Go Graphic: Having been seen before in an Eminem-themed graphic tee, we thought this one from Amazon would be Sandler-approved — was $15, now $18!

2. A Charmer in Under Armour: A big fan of Under Armour, we’re willing to bet the comedian has oversized sports tops like this one in his closet for an afternoon of hooping — was $25, now $19!

3. Sporty Spice: Give Sporty Spice vibes in this sports-style 76 graphic tee that is reminiscent of the iconic movie, The Longest Yard — $37!

4. Peep the Polo: When done Sandler-style, this striped polo long sleeve can be worn with everything from cargo pants to basketball shorts — $30!

5. Ask My Wife: Put some humor into your wardrobe with this “Let Me Ask My Wife” graphic tee of which Sandler has been spotted in a similar version of — $18!

6. All Jokes in a Jacket: On top of being an affordable find, this Hanes fleece zip-up hoodie can be used for everything from lounging on the couch to staying cozy on a road trip — was $24, now $17!

Adam Sandler-Inspired Pants, Shorts and Jorts

7. Easy and Breezy: One of his favorite go-to short styles is these Nike dri-fit basketball shorts that are made of loose and breathable polyester fabric — was $35, now $28!

8. Daddy in Denim: A dad on the big screen and a dad IRL, recreate his dad-inspired looks with these long high-waisted shorts — $38!

9. A Sandler Staple: With as many times as he’s been seen Under Armour shorts like this pair, we’re willing to bet there are dozens in his closet — was $30, now $18!

10. Better Baggy: Nail the Sandler look while also securing your next favorite loungewear staple with these ultra-soft and breathable baggy sweatpants from Amazon — $10!

11. Cue the Corduroy: Do Sandler style a snazzier way with these elastic-waist corduroy pants that come in several colors like brown, green, black and red — was $43, now $40!

Adam Sandler-Inspired Shoes

12. Lace ‘Em Up! If you ask Sandler, you can wear these Nike Force Sneakers for everything from sightseeing to dinner dates — $115!

13. Must-Have Moccasins: If coziness is your favorite mode of transportation, you’re going to want these moccasin slippers that have a soft fleece inner — $36!

14. All Laughs in Loafers: In the fashion world, these chunky platform loafers are great for wearing with mini skirts and tights, but in Sandler’s world they can be worn with much more — was $40, now $33!

15. Settle on the Slides: Free the toes in these Under Armour slides that make for a cozy, around-the-house shoe — was $30, now $19!

Adam Sandler-Inspired Accessories

16. Sport the Sun Hat: In one of his most iconic looks, Sandler sported a wide-brim straw sunhat like this one that’s both stylish and functional — $35!

17. Snug Socks: Pair any Sandler-inspired shoe with these Nike cushion crew socks that have a snug, comfortable fit — was $30, now $28!

18. Trendy Trucker Cap: Another Sandler style classic is a retro-style trucker cap like this one that has a funny graphic saying on the front — $17!

19. Gas Station Sunglasses: Top your Sandler-inspired outfit off with a pair of these gas station-style sunglasses that come in white, black and silver — $15!

20. New Yorker at Heart: Born in the heart of Brooklyn, New York, Sandler has been spotted in NYPD-style baseball caps like this one from Amazon — $16!

