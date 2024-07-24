12 Loose Tops That Are Super Flattering — Under $25 at Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You know how Millennials’ go-to going out outfit is jeans and a cute top? Well, the summertime outfit of choice is shorts and a loose-fitting top. This combo is not only super flattering, it’s also a foolproof way to look put together! While you really only need one solid pair of shorts, it’s a good idea to have a variety of flowy tops on hand. No need to splurge, though. There are plenty that are budget-friendly and available at Walmart. Shop our favorite picks below!

Related: This Stunning Printed Summer Dress Is Just $15 at Walmart Right Now Summer calls for one thing: a long, flowy maxi dress. If you’re planning a last-minute summer getaway, you’re probably trying to pack all of the essentials. A dress is a classic staple that’s easy to wear, speaks of summer and will help keep you cool in the heat. The one thing about summer is that […]

1. Your New Favorite Tee: Newsflash! You don’t need to spend a crazy amount of money to get a sturdy tee that beautifully drapes over your body. The Moshu V-neck has over 1,000 positive reviews, feels ultra soft, and, best of all, is under $15!

2. Sporty Scoop Neck: There’s a cardinal rule when it comes to T-shirts — you need to have at least three with different necklines. The scoop neck tee often gets forgotten, but it’s also the most flattering. Add this color-block option to your closet and watch the compliments roll in.

3. All in the Details: Banish all ideas that loose-fitting tops are frumpy. This design — which features a textured chiffon overlay and dainty lace sleeves — exudes an air of elegance. Wear it to brunch or the office!

4. Summer Staple: A breezy sleeveless blouse is a cornerstone piece in any wardrobe. While there are plenty to choose from, this pretty floral option from Uvplove is hard to beat and will never go out of style.

5. Casually Professional: Button-ups don’t always have to look so corporate. This breezy blouse gives off a beachy vibe that’s still appropriate for those days spent in the office.

6. Vacation Must-Have: There’s something about a romantic off-the-shoulder top that screams, “I’m at the beach!” The loose fit on this pick will have you feeling confident, not matter where you’re traveling to.

7. Pretty Pattern: Patterned shirts are a solid way to show off your personality. This tunic from OnlyShe comes in a variety of bright and neutral motifs, so you’ll be able to find one that speaks to you.

8. Stop and Smell the Flowers . . . Or wear them! You’ll immediately brighten anyone’s day (including your own!) just by wearing this loose daisy-studded tank. It’s sure to take your music festival fashion to the next level.

9. Boho Vibes: Embrace the boho resurgence with this bell-sleeve stunner. It’s under $10!

10. Taylor Swift Coded: You can’t look at this graphic tee and tell me it doesn’t remind you of Taylor Swift‘s The Tortured Poets Department album cover with its literary print!

11. Rich Mom Dreams: Even if you’re not a rich mom (yet!) you can manifest that energy by wearing this sleeveless top with some linen pants.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

12. Stay Cool: My go-to outfit in the summer is a flowy tank top and a nice pair of denim shorts. As soon as I saw this Deago tank, I knew it would become my new favorite!