The latest TikTok trend to sweep the app is women showcasing their corporate wardrobe. I, for one, am seriously inspired and a little disappointed in myself. Seeing all of the tasteful and fashionable office ‘fits makes me realize that I need to step up my closet! There are plenty of ways to enhance your summer work outfits while still keeping things appropriate. If you don’t have a ton of money to drop for a few extra pieces, don’t worry. Walmart has plenty of stylish and functional work-friendly styles that are up to 70% off! Shop our top picks below to turn your office into an unofficial fashion runway.

1. Take Up to 60% Off the UVPlove Sleeveless Chiffon Top!

Our Absolute Favorite: Equal parts elegant and casual, the UVPlove Sleeveless Chiffon Top will keep you cool and stylish at the office. Pair it with jeans and pumps or tailored pants for a business chic look. — You save 60%

2. Take Up to 56% Off the Fantaslook Ruffle Blouse!

Our Absolute Favorite: If you want your shoulders covered in the office, the Fantaslook Ruffle Blouse is for you. The ruffled detailing on the sleeves adds a bit of whimsy to your corporate look. Plus, its versatility allows you to wear it anywhere, not just at work! — You save 56%!

3. Take Up to 39% Off the Ppyoung Boho T-Shirt Dress!

Our Absolute Favorite: Bestseller alert! Over 2,000 shoppers swear by the Ppyoung Boho T-Shirt Dress for relaxed office days. With endless ways to style, it will become a cornerstone in your wardrobe. — You save 39%

4. Take Up to 33% Off the Free Assembly Midi Dress!

Our Absolute Favorite: Show off your personality at the office with the gorgeous Free Assembly Midi Dress! The pretty floral pattern is bright and happy and the design is super comfortable to make work days more enjoyable. — You save 33%

5. Take Up to 70% Off the Moshu Pleated V-Neck!

Our Absolute Favorite: A deal that can’t be beaten! This flattering and comfortable Moshu Pleated V-Neck is soft, breathable and oh so stylish! — You save 70%

6. Take Up to 50% Off the Anygrew Wide-Leg Pants!

Our Absolute Favorite: Say so long to uncomfortable trousers. The Anygrew Wide-Leg Pants are roomy and professional, so you’ll never have to deal with tugging or a tight waistband with these. Plus, they come in a variety of fun colors, like purple and green! — You save 50%

7. Take Up to 63% Off the Giruns Casual Work Trousers!

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for something a bit more crisp on a budget, you’ll adore the Giruns Casual Work Trousers. You’ll look and feel your best thanks to the sneaky sculpting fabric that lifts and slims your legs. — You save 63%

8. Take Up to 44% Off the Shermie Ruffled Tunic!

Our Absolute Favorite: Square neck tops exude an effortless professionalism. You’ll walk into work feeling confident in the Shermie Ruffled Tunic. Don’t be surprised if you end up wearing it outside of work too! — You save 44%

9. Take Up to 19% Off the Temofon Polo Blouse!

Our Absolute Favorite: Polo shirts will never not be office-appropriate, but the Temofon Polo Blouse breathes new life into the classic style with an open lapel and refreshing textured embroidery! — You save 19%

10. Take Up to 68% Off the JWD Ruffle Sleeved Tee!

Our Absolute Favorite: Everyone needs a basic black tee! This one from JWD offers a bit more pizzazz with the fun and functional ruffle sleeves. This element makes the top easy to dress up or down. — You save 68%

11. Take Up to 60% Off the a.Jesdani Plus-Sized Tiered Dress!

Our Absolute Favorite: It shouldn’t be a struggle to find trendy and flattering plus-sized pieces. Luckily, a.Jesdani came to the rescue with their Plus-Sized Tiered Dress that is sleek, stylish and totally office-appropriate! — You save 60%

12. Take Up to 61% Off the Folunsi Lace Tunic Top!

Our Absolute Favorite: Add a little lace to your work apparel with the Folunsi Lace Tunic Top. The intricate detailing along the neckline makes the shirt look much more expensive than it actually is. — You save 61%

13. Take Up to 46% Off the Junefish Eyelet Blouse!

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s pretty common to find eyelet patterns on dresses, but shirts are a totally different story . . . except for the Junefish Eyelet Blouse! The dainty style will look great with white jeans. — You save 46%

14. Take Up to 38% Off the Shibever V-Neck Button Down Blouse!

Our Absolute Favorite: The office can get pretty chilly in the summer (thanks AC!) Stay warm with this long-sleeve Shibever Button Down Blouse while still maintaining and airy, beachy quality. — You save 38%

15. Take Up to 28% Off the Vine Wide-Leg Jumpsuit!

Our Absolute Favorite: Bring the power suit into the 21st century with the Vine Wide-Leg Jumpsuit. This jumpsuit was pretty much made for business travel. You’ll be comfy on the plane and can go straight to your meeting once you land! — You save 28%

