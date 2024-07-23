Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer calls for one thing: a long, flowy maxi dress. If you’re planning a last-minute summer getaway, you’re probably trying to pack all of the essentials. A dress is a classic staple that’s easy to wear, speaks of summer and will help keep you cool in the heat.

Related: I Finally Found My Go-To Summer Tank That Skips the Scoop Neck It’s too hot to wear much of anything beyond a tank top, but it gets old wearing the same kind over and over again. I’m especially tired of the same tanks with a scoop neck that cling to me in all the ways I don’t want them to. So when I did a quick search […]

The one thing about summer is that when the temperature climbs to 90 degrees, it feels unbearable as we step outside our little homes. We’re always looking for a dress that requires minimum layering and will keep us safe from the scorching heat. We went to Walmart’s site to find something quick and easy for our next mini vacation. The dress? The Hirigin Women Boho Graffiti Cami Long Maxi Dress.

Get the Hirigin Women Boho Graffiti Cami Long Maxi Dress (originally $20) for just $15 at Walmart!

If you’re a fan of maxi dresses, especially for summer weddings, happy hours in the city and date nights, then you’re in luck. This maxi dress is on sale, making it only $15. Sometimes, we struggle to find a cute outfit for the day. So, why not a maxi dress? This one is easy to put on and can quickly elevate your style.

When you look at this dress, it may remind you of a piece of art. Think of Picasso as you head to your summer vacation and all heads turn as you walk to your final destination. This maxi dress features stylish prints, adjustable spaghetti straps and an empire waistline that will keep you comfortable all day. This dress comes in sizes from S to XL and is made of cotton linen.

If you need help styling this dress, try a pair of sandals and gold earrings. You can also rock this dress with small black heels if you’re going to a fancier event. Even if your closet is already full of dresses, adding this pick will add a printed pop to your collection. Enjoy!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Hirigin Women Boho Graffiti Cami Long Maxi Dress (originally $20) for just $15 at Walmart!