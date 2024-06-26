I Finally Found My Go-To Summer Tank That Skips the Scoop Neck

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s too hot to wear much of anything beyond a tank top, but it gets old wearing the same kind over and over again. I’m especially tired of the same tanks with a scoop neck that cling to me in all the ways I don’t want them to. So when I did a quick search on Amazon and found this particular one, I knew it was going to change my relationship with tank tops in general. I’m pleased to say since grabbing this tank, I’ve worn it nonstop.

The Reoria V-Neck Sleveless Tank Top is just $25 at Amazon and it does away with so many of the issues I have with tanks in general. It has a fun lace V-neck that shows off my chest in a way that isn’t trashy or too revealing, and I vastly prefer that to the baggy scoop neck I often get, especially after wearing the tank for a longer period of time.

Get the Reoria V-Neck Sleveless Tank Top for just $25 at Amazon!

Beyond that, I love the the tank top shows off my curves and I can go without a bra if I really feel like it since it does offer a bit of lightweight support. It also hits just at the waist, so it isn’t too long and doesn’t get too stretched out if you wear it all day.

I realized this was a top I was going to have to buy multiples of, so that’s something I suggest you do as well. If you’re tired of the typical tank top and want to try something a little different that won’t get in your pocket too much, this is your answer. Be sure to grab one in different colors so you can switch it up when you want to.

