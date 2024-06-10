Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re looking for some casual summer outfit inspiration, take notes from Blake Lively. The wife and mother of four was recently spotted walking with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in New York City on Monday, June 3. Just the week prior, the Reynolds and Lively crew supported Lively’s best friend, Taylor Swift, at her Eras Tour concert in Madrid.

In true Serena van der Woodsen fashion, the Gossip Girl actress is a pro at looking effortless on and off screen. While out and about in the Big Apple, Lively looked casual in a relaxed pair of jeans, Converse sneakers, sunglasses and a simple black tank—perfect for your summer wardrobe. And lucky for us, Amazon has a similar one for only $20!

Get the Artfish Ribbed Racerback Tank Top for $20 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Artfish Ribbed Racerback Tank Top is a staple basic top your wardrobe should have. It’s fitted, ribbed and features a sleek design that you can wear alone or layered with a button-up top, jacket or sweater. The tank is mostly cotton and has spandex content, which gives it the right amount of stretch, so it’s always comfortable to wear. Did we mention it also has a racerback design?

Amazon shoppers love the tank. “Honestly better quality than I expected!” one said. “This tank top is thick! Wouldn’t have to worry about an undershirt with the right bra and that’s coming from a millennial who loves her emotional support cami lol.”

Another five-star reviewer wrote: “I was really skeptical about ordering these from Amazon, but these are a real find. They’re worth the money because they’re made with high-quality material weight and the construction seems to be up to par, and the design is classic.”

There are 17 colors to choose from, so you can grab a few! Don’t be surprised if they replace your current tanks.

