If maximizing space, saving money and looking fly AF are on your top priorities list, we’re your kind of people. Some seasonal attire is necessary, of course, but many of Us don’t enjoy spending an entire paycheck on clothes we’ll wear for only two months of the year.

That said, there’s a way to get the best of both worlds; you can be the most fashionable person in the room during every season by mixing and matching pieces versatile enough for all-year wear. Are we talking about bathing suits and parkas? Absolutely not! But are we talking about lightweight, comfy pieces suitable for layering? Bingo!

We found some of the best layering pieces from stores like Abercrombie and Fitch, Amazon, Maurices and more. You’ll adore these pieces as much as we do — guaranteed!

1. Bye, linen . . . airy gauze cotton is the hottest trend lately, and it’s a whole lot more comfortable!

2. The off-the-shoulder design makes this comfy sweater both stylish and practical for multi-season wear.

3. Wear this stretchy mock neck tank with a skirt and sandals for summer or with jeans and a cardigan sweater this fall!

4. Hey there, Hamptons mom! This cap sleeve knit top is a crowd favorite for vacationing and beyond.

5. Unless staying healthy goes out of style, fitted athletic wear like this Pilates zip-up isn’t going anywhere.

6. Picture this: you’re at an August concert in this denim skirt, then you’re wearing it with tights and a sweater at Christmas!

7. There are 13 different colors to choose from in this lightweight crewneck top . . . we want them all!

8. Flowy and chic, this airy midi skirt has a versatile design that can be dressed up or down instantly.

9. We’re borderline obsessed with the square shape of this three-quarter sleeve cardigan. You can wear it as a cover-up to the beach, too!

10. A good jean jacket is a staple in our wardrobes all year round. Nail the oversized trend in the process!

11. A halter neck gives this tank a summery flair while the ribbed knit material makes it a fall must-have.

12. Lightweight and high-fashion, this windbreaker pairs beautifully with denim shorts or jeans.

13. This bestselling versatile tank is usually $36, but you can get it for just $12 right now!

14. Don’t knock dresses from your fall and winter wardrobes! This dress is ideal for a summer barbeque and a pumpkin patch alike . . . with tights, of course!

15. The word “comfy” doesn’t do this fitted long-sleeve justice. Plus, the ribbed knit material lengthens the torso!

16. Flutter sleeves are just one thing we love about this darling pleated top. It’s great for the office!

17. A button-front and v-neck design make this Free People cardigan an “absolute yes” in our book.

18. Need a go-to top? This long sleeve can be worn in place of a bodysuit with skirts, shorts and pants.

19. Abercrombie and Fitch is the most popular thing right now. Rock it with this flattering short-sleeve sweater top!

20. Beachy, boho and cozy, this crochet cardigan has an oversized fit and short sleeves that keep it extra flowy.