We love high-end activewear brands too, but paying north of $50 for a sports bra can be painful. Not only does it hurt our bank accounts, but it also makes Us weary of sweating in the clothing we purchased to sweat in . . . seems counterintuitive, doesn’t it?

If you’ve ever shopped for affordable activewear, however, you know the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Whether the material is scratchy or it falls apart after the first wash, constantly replacing low-quality activewear can end up being more expensive than purchasing the expensive stuff in the first place!

But imagine getting the best of both worlds — imagine getting affordable activewear with the quality of high-end activewear. Yep. That’s what we’ve found. These sweatshirts, tanks, tees, leggings, shorts and accessories all look and feel like the “unaffordable” stuff, but at prices you can feel good about. Wins all around!

Read on for our picks. See you at Pilates!

Tops

1. Crowd favorite: It’s not just our team that adores this sports bra top . . . with nearly 30,000 five-star reviews, this versatile top is the bestselling sports bra on Amazon — was $27, now $18!

2. Scuba hoodie: This ultra-soft hoodie will remind you of the triple-digit one at you know where. Wear this piece over your favorite shorts or leggings — was $37, now $22!

3. Absolutely essential: This cropped jacket is called “essential” for a reason! The crop flatters your midsection, especially when paired with high-rise bottoms — $39!

4. Zip it up: The wine red hue is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what we love. This zip-up sweatshirt has a slimming design that will make you look and feel like a million bucks — $36!

5. Halter top: It’s mesh, it’s stretchy and it’s over half off! This wire-free bralette is breathable and supportive enough for low-impact activities like yoga — was $20, now $10!

Bottoms

6. Court ready: If you don’t currently play a court sport, this ultra-chic skirt will make you want to. It has built-in shorts and hidden pockets for versatility and coverage — $20!

7. Speed demon: These running shorts feel like wearing nothing at all, ideal for those who get thigh chafing. Grab them in blue or black — were $70, now $63!

8. Two for one: The fact that these four-way-stretch leggings come out to well under $20 each makes Us question reality. No complaints here though — $35!

9. Fashion forward: Wear these flowy athletic shorts with a white tank for the day-to-day grind or for a sweaty workout. You’ll be the most stylish gal wherever you are — were $30, now $25!

10. Total steal: These bestselling 4-inch shorts are designed for running, training, hiking and everyday use alike — in other words, you’ll never want to take them off — were $65, now $26!

Accessories

11. Belt bag: Belt bags are ideal for all of the hot girl walks and jogs on your agenda. This one is water repellent and fully adjustable, making it an absolute ‘yes’ in our book — was $22, now $15!

12. Bye bye, bangs: If you are rocking the bangs trend right now, chances are they stick to your head when you work out. These super stretchy headbands will keep them at bay — $13!

13. A hiker’s dream: Skip the backpack and opt for this sling bag instead! You’ll look forward to whatever your day on the trail or in the mountain brings — was $15, now $9!