Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ll be the first to admit, there’s nothing quite like sporting a classic white T-shirt with my favorite pair of denim. But I’ve done it so often that I’m starting to get bored of my own wardrobe and need a closet refresh. That’s why I’m sharing my top 17 fun, fashionable, wish-listed blouses that I’ll be wearing instead.

Great for sprucing up my weekend attire and my workwear outfits too, these blouses come in much more fun and colorful prints, textures and colors. They also go beyond the design of a basic white tee and come in more interesting silhouettes, opting for cutouts, puff sleeves and flowy designs. Looking to spice up your wardrobe this summer as well? Keep reading to see my top picks starting at just $9!

Related: 21 Loose-Fitting Dresses That Will Make You Appear Taller (and Richer) Who wants to dress up? If you’re looking for an excuse to get a little glam, this is it. Whether you’re going out to dinner or simply spending the morning sipping lattes in a coffee shop, let’s make the moment memorable by setting ourselves up for success with a perfect pick. A perfect dress is […]

1. Uniquely Knitted: A top-seller at Amazon, this short-sleeve top goes beyond the basic blouse with its intricately knitted sleeves, hemmed bodice and large color selection — was $15, now $10!

2. Striped and Sophisticated: Perfect for a day boating at the lake, this striped top has cap sleeves, a comfortable loose-fitting design and soft and stretchy fabric — was $23, now $14!

3. Try it Textured! Though this wavy textured top has an eye-catching design, it’ll still feel soft against the skin, made with a polyester and elastane fabric blend — was $20, now $12!

4. Fabulous in Florals: If you end up loving one floral pattern of this flowy top, you can get it in a few more as it comes in several other color variations — was $20, now $18!

5. Easy, Breezy and Beautiful: A bestseller in the tops department at Amazon, shoppers love this loose-fitting top for its soft fabric, pretty patterns and flowy hem — was $28, now $20!

6. Crochet Cutie: A popular fashion trend, this cottagecore-style top features cute crochet detailing across the bodice and hems — was $50, now $24!

7. Keep It Collared: This collared button-up top from Quince can be styled with trousers and flats for work but also jeans and tennis shoes on the weekend — $60!

Related: 10 Walmart Sundresses for $20 or Less That You’ll Wear All Summer Sundresses have always been a popular clothing item for summer, but multiple places have dubbed summer 2024 the official sundress season. If you really think about it, it makes total sense — these dresses are so easy to wear, help you look put together and are oh so comfortable! Most of my warm weather wardrobe […]

8. Summer-to-Fall: What we love about this short-sleeve sweater top is its transitional nature that allows it to be worn from summer through fall — $26!

9. A Top Trend! A lookalike for a viral designer style, this puff sleeve, tie-front top from Walmart is a top fashion trend of the moment that will also be a fun blouse to be worn for years to come — was $19, now $17!

10. We Heart It! It’s hard not to love this black and white heart-printed top from Reformation that’s made even cuter with a tie front detail — $148!

11. Intricately Embroidered: With its intricate eyelet fabric, lantern sleeves and button-up front, this embroidered blouse looks way more expensive than it is — $40!

12. Ravishing With Rosettes: Embrace the flower trend with this puff-sleeve top from English Factory that has beautiful fabric flowers along the neckline hem — $100!

13. Pretty in Patchwork: Give your look a few pops of color with this patchwork top that has a fun pastel polka dot design — $90!

14. Polished Polka Dots: Not only does this puff-sleeve top come in a cute polka dot design, it also comes in several sizes to fit many body types like standard, petite and plus — $78!

15. Cool in Cutouts: Not only will this puff-sleeve top’s cutout design help to keep you feeling cool, it’ll also keep you looking cool — was $24, now $17!

16. Darling Draping: Give your outfit an elegant feel with this cowl-neck top that’s made of a soft and silky satin fabric — $9!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Sweet Swiss Dots: In a slight variation from the basic white tee is this Swiss dot style that features sheer short sleeves — was $36, now $13!