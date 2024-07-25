Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sundresses have always been a popular clothing item for summer, but multiple places have dubbed summer 2024 the official sundress season. If you really think about it, it makes total sense — these dresses are so easy to wear, help you look put together and are oh so comfortable! Most of my warm weather wardrobe consists of sundresses, and you’d best believe I picked up more than a few at Walmart. Why wouldn’t I when there are plenty of quality options under $20?! Find some of my favorite selections below. I won’t be surprised if you want all of them.

Related: 12 Loose Tops That Are Super Flattering — Under $25 at Walmart You know how Millennials’ go-to going out outfit is jeans and a cute top? Well, the summertime outfit of choice is shorts and a loose-fitting top. This combo is not only super flattering, it’s also a foolproof way to look put together! While you really only need one solid pair of shorts, it’s a good […]

1. Bestseller Status: Dozens of Walmart shoppers rave about this No Boundaries sundress — and not just because of the affordable price! They love how flattering it is at every size, say it can be dressed up or down, and is simply a beautiful addition to their wardrobes.

2. What a Steal! No one will believe that this charming sundress cost you just $5! The ombre flower design, as well as the soft material, makes this dress look and feel expensive. A better deal simply does not exist!

3. Magnificent Maxi: Unleash your inner boho goddess on a budget with this tie-dye maxi dress. You can style it in so many ways — with cowboy boots, sandals, sun hats, jewelry and more! The opportunities are endless.

4. Island Dreams: If you’ve been looking for the perfect inexpensive vacation dress, you can officially end your search! This Just Love midi dress features the most beautiful floral pattern and can double as a beachy cover-up while on vacation!

5. Everyday Favorite: My winter uniform consists of leggings and sweatshirts. In the summer, I swap that ‘fit for dresses like this cozy UVN pick. It’s just as comfortable as loungewear (but totally better in my opinion).

6. Milkmaid Style: The milkmaid style dresses — the ones with fitted bodices, flowy skirts and feminine puffed sleeves — are everywhere this summer, and for good reason. They’re elegant and look great on all body types! Try the silhouette out for yourself with this affordable pick.

7. LBD: Everyone needs a reliable little black dress. This one will quickly become yours with its simple style, ruched bodice and stretchy material!

8. A Little Linen: Fun fact: Linen is the best fabric to wear in the summer because it’s breathable and will keep you cool. You’ll be able to traipse around in style without melting when you wear this casual maxi.

9. Transport to Paradise: Even if you don’t have any special island vacations planned, simply wearing this tropical-inspired maxi will put you in a vacation state of mind.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

10. White Wonder: One of the biggest trends of the summer is the color white. And compared to other trends *cough, brat green* this hue will never go out of style. When you purchase this chiffon maxi, it’ll become a cornerstone of your summer wardrobe for years!