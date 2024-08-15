Fans got a brief look at Travis Kelce’s role in Ryan Murphy’s new series Grotesquerie.

FX dropped the show’s first official teaser on Thursday, August 15. The clip focused on Niecy Nash-Betts, who plays Detective Lois Tryon.

“I don’t know how it started,” Nash-Betts, 54, says in the clip. “It’s like a hole opened up in the world to the center of nothingness.”

According to the show’s synopsis, Nash-Betts’ character is investigating a “series of heinous crimes” in a small town and teams up with a nun to solve the case.

“This killer is sermonizing, proselytizing, preaching,” a woman says in a voiceover. “To understand this monster we have to decipher these murders.”

The screen flashes to a montage of different eerie crime scenes around the desert town. Nash-Betts ultimately decides that “something is happening” around her and the members of the community.

After a series of demonic paraphernalia pops up, the video then pans to Kelce, 34, who appears to be focusing strongly as he motions his hands in front of his face.

“Nobody sees but me,” Nash-Betts concludes.

Nash-Betts and Kelce star in Grotesquerie alongside Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville. The show is scheduled to premiere on FX Wednesday, September 25.

Details of the football player’s role have yet to be officially revealed. The project is Kelce’s first foray into the world of acting. After news of his casting dropped, Kelce teased on his “New Heights” podcast that he had a “big role in the show.”

“Right now, I’m just taking it scene by scene and trying to make sure that I remember my lines,” Kelce said in May. “Like I said, I’m very amateur at this.”

Kelce shared he was “blown away” that Murphy offered him the job in the first place and wanted to make sure he made the creator proud.

“Hopefully I don’t bomb this for him,” Kelce reflected. “It sounds like everything is going as planned, and I can’t thank him enough for just this opportunity because I’m sure there’s actors out there who have been in the acting world that would die for an opportunity to work with Ryan, and I’m getting it in, really, my first gig ever. So it’s pretty unique and pretty cool.”

Two months later, Nash-Betts gushed about how impressed she was with Kelce and how she helped him rehearse his lines.

“You know what, I’m pleasantly surprised,” she told Entertainment Tonight in July of her costar. “He’s doing really well.”

Grotesquerie premieres on FX Wednesday, September 25, at 10 p.m. ET. It will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.