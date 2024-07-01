Niecy Nash ‘Pleasantly Surprised’ by Travis Kelce’s Acting

Niecy Nash is opening up about working with Travis Kelce in his acting debut.

“You know what, I’m pleasantly surprised. He’s doing really well,” Nash, 54, told Entertainment Tonight of her costar in the new Ryan Murphy horror series Grotesquerie.

Nash said she’s been working with Kelce, 34, on set, helping the Kansas City Chiefs tight end rehearse lines. The actress said it’s usually “us sitting around eating In-N-Out reading words off a piece of paper.”

As for whether Nash has quizzed the Super Bowl champion about his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, also 34, the actress played coy.

“Well now, I don’t ask and tell! Let me just say that,” said Nash.

Nash was the first to reveal that Kelce will appear in the FX series when she shared a video of her and the NFL player on set via Instagram in May.

In the clip, Nash tells the camera, “Guys, guess who I’m working with on Grotesquerie … dun-dun-dun-dun!” before panning to Kelce, who can be seen behind her.

As the pair burst into laughter, Kelce says, “Jumping into new territory with Niecy!”

Kelce shared the post to his Instagram Stories and wrote over it, “Steppin into a new world with one of the legends!” and tagged Nash.

On the May 15 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, Kelce said that filming his acting debut was “so much fun,” and praised Murphy as an “unbelievable writer, director, producer, all of the above.”

“He seemed very confident that I’d be able to do this, and he kinda injected that in me the first conversation that we had. So hopefully I don’t bomb this for him,” he said.

“Travis had an incredible time filming,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May, adding that Kelce is done shooting the show. “He had fun doing it.”

A second insider shared that Murphy, 58, called Kelce and wanted him to be in the new FX horror series. “It was pretty spur of the moment,” the source said, with the first insider adding it was “surprising” for Kelce that he got the offer.

In March, Kelce was also announced as the host of Amazon Prime Video’s new game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, a new take on Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” Kelce said in a statement. “The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”