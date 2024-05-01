Travis Kelce is embracing his new role as game show host following a long fascination with the genre.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, shared new details about his experience hosting his upcoming series Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity on the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“It was a blast, man,” he said during the Wednesday, May 1, episode. “It was a blast shooting it. To be honest, I always wanted to do something with a game show. I always wanted to be a part of it, whether I was a contestant, somebody helping out or hosting one.”

The athlete’s new show, based on Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader, will feature contestants relying on a classroom full of celebrities to answer questions on a range of topics pulled from elementary curriculum in an effort to win a $100,000 prize.

While Travis wouldn’t reveal whether anyone took home that cash sum, he hinted that there were some “f—king exciting” contestants appearing on the show. Travis added that he’s been a longtime fan of game shows, noting that Price is Right is a personal favorite.

“It’s untouchable,” he said. “Whenever I wouldn’t want to go to school, I would just tell mom I was sick and then she would make me chicken noodle soup, give me some Ritz crackers and then at 10 a.m. I would be able to watch The Price is Right and Family Feud was right after that.”

When it comes to his hosting abilities, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Travis will shine on the Prime Video competition series. “He’s funny and has the wits for it,” the source shared in April. “He’s the perfect host. It’s a great gig for him.”

Travis, who nabbed a Super Bowl LVIII win in February against the San Francisco 49ers, previously shared with People that he’s “oozing with life” amid his latest adventures.

“I like to have exciting things going on,” he gushed in an April 2 interview after returning from a vacation in the Bahamas with girlfriend Taylor Swift. “And sure enough, I’m out here in the entertainment world trying to dabble into that before I get back locked in on football and knowing that that’s going to be my focus until I’m done playing. … But to dabble around in the entertainment space is something that I’m really interested in.”

He added that there’s not much “chill” happening in his life right now. “Everything seems to be full throttle and just moving at the speed of light, and that’s how I kind of like it,” Travis said.