Travis Kelce is seemingly adding game show host to his resume.

An industry insider exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly that production is currently underway for Amazon Prime’s upcoming competition series, tentatively titled Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity. Kelce, 34, will serve as host.

The show, which is based on the Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader series, will feature contestants facing off against a panel of three stars. The insider tells Us that Kelce is set to start rehearsal and media coaching in the next couple of weeks, with production beginning this summer.

While it may be an unexpected move for Kelce to host, the source says the deal was done “long before Travis’ profile was raised, and now he has to honor the contract. [They’ll shoot] several test episodes and really fine-tune the show and Kelce so this doesn’t embarrass him.”

Related: Stars Who Appeared on Game Shows Before They Were Famous Fun and games! Before making it big in Hollywood, stars such as Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga made their first foray into show business with appearances on popular game shows. Markle briefly served as a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal prior to becoming a household name on Suits and going on to marry […]

Us Weekly reached out to Amazon Prime but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In March, Deadline reported that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was in talks to host a reboot of the game show. After news broke of Kelce’s involvement, Family Feud host Steve Harvey gave a few words of wisdom for the NFL star.

“Well, all I can tell Travis Kelce is be careful, because you might not be smarter than a fifth grader,” Harvey, 67, exclusively told Us in March. “The reason I’ve survived so long on Family Feud is I know I’m not smarter than the contestants. I just wait on you to make your own blunder, and then, I capitalize on that.”

While Kelce is known for his successful football career, he’s previously hinted at wanting to pursue a career within the entertainment space — and starred on his own 2016 E! dating series, Catching Kelce.

Related: Scarlett Johansson and More Memorable ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cameos Saturday Night Live’s hosts and musical guests are typically the center of attention each week — but sometimes more famous faces steal the show. Tyler Cameron crashed Kim Kardashian’s hosting debut in October 2021, joining her for a Bachelor-inspired sketch. “That [experience] was incredible,” the Bachelor Nation alum exclusively told Us Weekly weeks after he […]

One month after Kelce and Taylor Swift confirmed their relationship, the couple made a joint cameo appearance for Saturday Night Live’s season 49 premiere.

“I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I’ve been enjoying doing, like getting on camera,” he shared during a press conference in January. “The SNL stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and a new career path for me, but it’s funny for me to even say that at this point in my career because I think it’s so much further down the road than it is right now.”

But Kelce, who won Super Bowl LVIII in February, said he has “no reason” to stop competing on the field for now, adding, “I love it … We still have success.”

Watch the exclusive video above to learn more about Kelce’s new series — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.