Travis Kelce might be going from the gridiron back to grade school.

Kelce, 34, is in talks to host a reboot of game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, according to a Tuesday, March 19, Deadline report.

Originally hosted by Jeff Foxworthy, the Kelce-hosted version would stream on Amazon’s Prime Video, though the outlet indicated a deal is not yet closed.

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, which finds adult contestants attempting to answer questions from a fifth-grade textbook with the help of some actual fifth-graders standing by, aired on Fox for four seasons from 2007 to 2009.

The show was later made for syndication and rebooted for a Nickelodeon version, hosted by John Cena, which ran for one season in 2019.

While Kelce’s football career is showing no signs of slowing down just yet — the Kansas City Chiefs star is signed through the end of the 2025 season — wheels have been set in motion for a post-playing career for some time.

Kelce hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023 and later made a surprise cameo appearance on the sketch show in October 2023, which his business managers have said was just the tip of the iceberg.

In a January piece in the The New York Times titled “The People Who Brought You Travis Kelce,” André and Aaron Eanes, who have known Kelce since college, revealed there was a plan in place to make him “as famous as The Rock.”

The twin brothers said movie scripts had begun rolling in for Kelce along with, yes, offers to host game shows.

“People say to me, ‘Man, it’s been a crazy year,’” Aaron said. “When I say, ‘Actually, it’s not that crazy,’ people look at me funny. It’s because it’s easy when you have a plan. We’re executing that plan.”

In addition to his relationship with Taylor Swift introducing him to an entirely new audience of admirers, 2023 also saw Kelce making big professional strides away from the football field.

His podcast, “New Heights,” which he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, became one of the most popular podcasts in the world, routinely topping the Spotify charts.

In addition, the Chiefs tight end also appeared in national marketing campaigns for companies like Experian, State Farm and Subway, and he even helped promote vaccines for Pfizer.

As his business managers explained, it’s all been part of their years-long vision.

“We positioned Travis to be world famous,” André said. “We didn’t know how it would happen, or when it would happen, or what would help push that further along. But it’s always been the thought in the back of our minds.”