Travis Kelce’s first foray into acting on Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie was a success.

“Travis had an incredible time filming,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that Kelce, 34, is done shooting the show. “He had fun doing it.”

A second insider shares that Murphy, 58, called Kelce and wanted him to be on the new FX horror series. “It was pretty spur of the moment,” the source says, with the first insider adding it was “surprising” for Kelce that he got the offer.

While remaining tight-lipped about the gig earlier this month, Kelce said he was “blown away” that Murphy — who is behind hits like American Horror Story, Glee and Nip/Tuck — was “willing to give him a role like this.”

“Hopefully I don’t bomb this for him,” Kelce said during an episode of the “New Heights” podcast. “It sounds like everything is going as planned, and I can’t thank him enough for just this opportunity because I’m sure there’s actors out there who have been in the acting world that would die for an opportunity to work with Ryan, and I’m getting it in, really, my first gig ever. So it’s pretty unique and pretty cool.”

Kelce added that Murphy seemed “confident” in him and made sure he knew that during their first conversation. But the Kansas City Chiefs tight end noted that he still felt like a rookie.

“I feel like a jabroni, I feel like an amateur,” he continued. “Haven’t gotten fired yet, so we’re doing good.”

Kelce gushed that it’s “such a cool and unique show,” adding, “The name itself can tell you it’s quite a mystery. And every scene has just been so much fun to be in.”

While he wasn’t sure how many episodes he’d make an appearance in, Kelce teased he had a “big role in the show.”

“Right now, I’m just taking it scene by scene and trying to make sure that I remember my lines,” he said. Like I said, I’m very amaetur at this.”

As someone who hadn’t dabbled in the acting industry previously, Kelce said there were some key takeaways that he learned about being in front of the camera.

“The biggest difference from being outside of the acting world and starting to get into it, is you’re very much in tune with scenes. You don’t want to get so much caught up with the lines, you want to be in the scene with whoever you’re acting with, right?” he said. “I started off thinking, ‘Man, just memorize your lines. Memorize your lines.’ But in reality of things is you want to be able to take that scene from one point to the next and portray exactly what the scene’s meaning is.”