Television pioneer Ryan Murphy has been creating, writing, directing and producing Emmy-winning series for over two decades — and now has so many shows on the air that it feels like he’s everywhere.

After cocreating the cult teen dramedy Popular in 1999, Murphy made his debut as a solo creator with the FX drama Nip/Tuck, which premiered in 2003 and earned him his first Emmy nomination. He followed up that show’s success with the musical dramedy Glee and the anthology series American Horror Story, both of which made Murphy a bona fide television icon.

Often working with his frequent collaborators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, Murphy has launched tons of shows since Nip/Tuck ended in 2010, including Pose, Scream Queens, 9-1-1, Feud and more.

Murphy’s shows often center around historically marginalized groups and draw inspiration from real-life events. Whether he’s satirizing high school (Glee) or helming a grisly tale of one of the most notorious serial killers in America (Dahmer), his shows always push boundaries, tackling potentially controversial topics like sexuality, death and beauty standards in abrasive and shocking ways.

Despite the possibility of outrage, Murphy isn’t afraid of his shows offending anyone. Describing Pose to The New Yorker in 2018, Murphy remarked, “There’s something for everybody — and there’s something to offend everybody. That’s what a hit is.”

Murphy is also known for his anthology series, with different stories lasting for one season — or even just one episode. Many of his favorite actors often appear across his shows, constituting a stacked television troupe that includes Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Darren Criss, Frances Conroy, Angela Bassett, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Dylan McDermott, Billie Lourd and Patti LuPone.

While fans obsess over the ways Murphy shows reference each other, his colleagues have lauded him for his compelling and inclusive storytelling. He was honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the 2023 Golden Globes for his lasting contribution to television, joining the ranks of Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres and Norman Lear. Out of 36 nominations, Murphy has racked up six Emmy Awards, and he has been described as the “most powerful man in TV.”

Scroll down for a complete breakdown of all the shows in Murphy’s ever-expanding television universe: