Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

A Comprehensive Guide to Ryan Murphy’s Sprawling Television Universe: ‘Feud’ and More

By
Feature A Guide to Ryan Murphy Television Universe
19
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Television pioneer Ryan Murphy has been creating, writing, directing and producing Emmy-winning series for over two decades — and now has so many shows on the air that it feels like he’s everywhere.

After cocreating the cult teen dramedy Popular in 1999, Murphy made his debut as a solo creator with the FX drama Nip/Tuck, which premiered in 2003 and earned him his first Emmy nomination. He followed up that show’s success with the musical dramedy Glee and the anthology series American Horror Story, both of which made Murphy a bona fide television icon.

Often working with his frequent collaborators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, Murphy has launched tons of shows since Nip/Tuck ended in 2010, including Pose, Scream Queens, 9-1-1, Feud and more.

Murphy’s shows often center around historically marginalized groups and draw inspiration from real-life events. Whether he’s satirizing high school (Glee) or helming a grisly tale of one of the most notorious serial killers in America (Dahmer), his shows always push boundaries, tackling potentially controversial topics like sexuality, death and beauty standards in abrasive and shocking ways.

Despite the possibility of outrage, Murphy isn’t afraid of his shows offending anyone. Describing Pose to The New Yorker in 2018, Murphy remarked, “There’s something for everybody — and there’s something to offend everybody. That’s what a hit is.”

Murphy is also known for his anthology series, with different stories lasting for one season — or even just one episode. Many of his favorite actors often appear across his shows, constituting a stacked television troupe that includes Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Darren Criss, Frances Conroy, Angela Bassett, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Dylan McDermott, Billie Lourd and Patti LuPone.

portrait of a smiling female

Deal of the Day

A Heat Protectant and Hair Spray in 1? Save 20% on This Professional Pick View Deal

While fans obsess over the ways Murphy shows reference each other, his colleagues have lauded him for his compelling and inclusive storytelling. He was honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the 2023 Golden Globes for his lasting contribution to television, joining the ranks of Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres and Norman Lear. Out of 36 nominations, Murphy has racked up six Emmy Awards, and he has been described as the “most powerful man in TV.”

Scroll down for a complete breakdown of all the shows in Murphy’s ever-expanding television universe:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Abigail Breslin
1250011481alicia_silverstone_290x206

Alicia Silverstone
1277406557amber 206

Amber Riley

Andrew Rannells
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's Relationship Timeline golden globes 2023

Angela Bassett

Beanie Feldstein
1426027246bella thorne 206

Bella Thorne

Ben Platt
Bette Midler Celebs Support the FreeBritney Movement

Bette Midler
Billie Lourd 35th Annual CSA Artios Awards Wearing Proenza Schouler Booksmart Oscars Snub

Billie Lourd

billy porter
1250535238calist_flickhart_290x206

Calista Flockhart

Charles Melton
1425508598chloe sevigny 206

Chloe Sevigny
1277405928chris 206

Chris Colfer
1425324808connie britton 206

Connie Britton
1258494501cory_montieth_md

Cory Monteith
Cuba Gooding Jr Pleads Guilty Forcible Touching 3 Years After Arrest

Cuba Gooding Jr.
1250803227cynthia_nixon_290x206

Cynthia Nixon
1350331539darren criss 206

Darren Criss
1251225920david_schwimmer_290x206

David Schwimmer
1251226247demi_moore_290x206

Demi Moore

Diane Lane
A Guide to Where Lea Michele Now Stands With Each of Her 'Glee' Costars

Dianna Agron

Diego Boneta

Dylan McDermott
1251298813edie_falco_290x206

Edie Falco
Emma Roberts Accidentally 'Popped' Sequin Skirt While Climbing Into Car Before Dolce & Gabbana Show

Emma Roberts
Evan Peters

Evan Peters
Ewan McGregor bio

Ewan McGregor

finn wittrock

Glen Powell
1251303354gwyneth_paltrow_290x206

Gwyneth Paltrow
1291068067heather 206

Heather Morris
Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis
1258494452jane_lynch_md

Jane Lynch
1277406352jenna 206

Jenna Ushkowitz
Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge
1370543713jennifer love hewitt 206

Jennifer Love Hewitt
1395750935_jessica lange 441

Jessica Lange
Dudes Showing Off Their New Beards

John Travolta

Judith Light
Kaia Gerber Fenty Bio

Kaia Gerber

Kathy Bates
Keke Palmer Bio Update

Keke Palmer

Kevin McHale
The Perfect Updo Hair Inspo From the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian
Leah Michele Bio

Lea Michele

Lily Rabe

Madison Bailey
1258494536mark_salling_md

Mark Salling
1340478359matt bomer 206

Matt Bomer
1258494412matthew_morrison_md

Matthew Morrison

Maude Apatow
1350333116max greenfield 206

Max Greenfield
1251218072mira_sorvino_209x206

Mira Sorvino

Molly Ringwald
1251218175naomi_watts_290x206

Naomi Watts
Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera
‘RHOA’ Alum NeNe Leakes Denies Cheating Claims After Lawsuit: ‘Nobody Out Here Stealing Husbands’

NeNe Leakes

Niecy Nash

Oliver Hudson
Hair Envy! Paris Jackson Just Got the Sickest Emerald Highlights

Paris Jackson
1350331231patrick schwarzenegger 206

Patrick Schwarzenegger
9-1-1 Casts Dating Histories Through the Years

Peter Krause
1375370030rob lowe 206

Rob Lowe

Ryan Murphy

Samara Weaving
1425521046sarah paulson 206

Sarah Paulson
Sharon Stone Hilariously Reacts to Bad Bunny s NSFW Shower Selfie It Can Break Your VCR 376

Sharon Stone
Stanley Tucci quarantine 6 kids

Stanley Tucci

Sterling K. Brown

Susan Sarandon

Vera Farmiga
1250548038zachary_quinto_290x206

Zachary Quinto
Zoey Dutch Recalls Painful Experience Losing The Hunger Games Role

Zoey Deutch

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!