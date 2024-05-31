Travis Kelce is looking to add movie star to his résumé alongside Super Bowl champion and game show host.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted on the Wednesday, May 29, episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast that he is pursuing big-screen roles as he addressed a theory that he might appear in Happy Gilmore 2.

“Man, I didn’t even know there was a job opening for Happy Gilmore 2,” Kelce, 34, said of the upcoming Adam Sandler comedy sequel.

Kelce added that he’s a “huge fan of the Sandman” and would jump at the opportunity to appear in a movie with Sandler, but said ultimately it was all “a conspiracy theory.”

“I’ll be a f–king extra… anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set — count me in,” he said.

Kelce’s brother, Jason, pointed out that there’s “really no evidence to support” the theory, which was first posited by a Reddit user in April. The person cited Kelce wearing a Happy Gilmore baseball cap on the podcast and the sequel recently being announced.

“[No evidence] other than the movie’s getting made and I’m looking for movie deals,” Kelce responded.

“Who knows? Theories can come true. Theories can be true and people just don’t know about it. I might even be in the talking and nobody knows about it, but I could also not be in the talking,” he cryptically teased.

“I’ll do anything in the movie. I’ll be part of it any way I possibly can,” Kelce added.

Kelce has been branching out from the NFL in recent months following his high-profile courtship with Taylor Swift.

Earlier this month, Kelce was confirmed for the cast of Ryan Murphy’s new FX horror series, Grotesquerie.

On the May 15 episode of “New Heights,” Kelce said that filming his acting debut was “so much fun,” and praised Murphy as an “unbelievable writer, director, producer, all of the above.”

“He seemed very confident that I’d be able to do this, and he kinda injected that in me the first conversation that we had. So hopefully I don’t bomb this for him,” he said.

In March, Kelce was also announced as the host of Amazon Prime Video’s new game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, a new take on Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” Kelce said in a statement. “The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”