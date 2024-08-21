Travis Kelce Is in Talks for His 1st Major Movie Role: Report

Travis Kelce could be Hollywood’s next leading man.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is in talks to star in the action-comedy Loose Cannons, reported Variety on Tuesday, August 20.

The movie centers around two “unhinged” cops paired together to straighten one another out, according to the outlet. It’s set to be produced by movie studio Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, the production company owned by John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

Per Variety, production isn’t expected to begin for a while, as Kelce, 34, prepares for the upcoming NFL season.

The role would be Kelce’s biggest step into the entertainment world yet. The NFL star’s fame has skyrocketed over the last year thanks in part to his high-profile relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Kelce has been open about his Hollywood ambitions. In May, he admitted on his and his brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast he was “looking for movie deals.”

Kelce is set to make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s new horror series Grotesquerie. The series premieres Wednesday, September 25, on FX, and costars Niecy Nash, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville.

On a May episode of “New Heights,” Kelce teased that he had a “big role in the show.”

“Right now, I’m just taking it scene by scene and trying to make sure that I remember my lines,” Kelce said. “Like I said, I’m very amateur at this.”

Kelce shared he was “blown away” that Murphy offered him the job in the first place and wanted to make sure he made the creator proud.

“Hopefully I don’t bomb this for him,” Kelce said. “It sounds like everything is going as planned, and I can’t thank him enough for just this opportunity because I’m sure there’s actors out there who have been in the acting world that would die for an opportunity to work with Ryan, and I’m getting it in, really, my first gig ever. So it’s pretty unique and pretty cool.”

Kelce is also set to host Amazon Prime Video’s new game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, which premieres on October 16. The show is a twist on the Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? format.

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?,” Kelce said in a statement after he was selected to host in April. “The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”