Between hauling in receptions for the Kansas City Chiefs, podcasting with his brother, Jason, and following girlfriend Taylor Swift around the world on her Eras Tour, Travis Kelce somehow found time to host his own game show.

Kelce, 34, will host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, a spinoff of the popular Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, which comedian Jeff Foxworthy hosted on FOX from 2007 to 2009. Like the name suggests, this version will replace elementary school students with celebrities who help contestants answer questions for prize money.

Like the original show, reality TV producer legend Mark Burnett will serve as executive producer, along with Wes Kauble.

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?,” Kelce said in a statement after he was selected to host in April. “The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”

With a premiere date finally announced, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?.

Where Can I Watch Travis Kelce’s New Game Show?

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? will air on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

When Does ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ Premiere?

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? will premiere on October 16 with the first three episodes available immediately. After that, Prime Video will drop one episode per week for the duration of the show’s 20-episode run.

How Much Prize Money Can Contestants Win?

Contestants will answer 11 questions with the goal of winning the $100,000 grand prize.

Who Are the Confirmed Celebrity Classmates?

Contestants must choose their celebrities wisely. As the show’s logline says, “Rather than compete against the stars, contestants enlist their help and, in some cases, can even ‘cheat’ off of them.”

They will have a wide range of celebrities to choose from. Football fans tuning in to see Kelce will recognize former Cincinnati Bengals star Chad Ochocinco and Kelce’s former opponent Ryan Fitzpatrick as two of them. Comedians Nicole Byer, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser and Natasha Leggero will join them, along with podcaster Sophia Stallone and actress Lilly Singh. Bravo fans can also expect to see Garcelle Beauvais (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules).