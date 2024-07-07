Nikki Glaser and her parents are continuing their Eras Tour expedition, attending Taylor Swift’s last two shows in Amsterdam.

“We’re on our way out early and we just spotted Travis [Kelce] sprinting through the halls to get backstage,” Glaser, 40, quipped in a Saturday, July 6, TikTok video. “I’ve met him before [but] I didn’t have time to say anything but, ‘We love you, Travis.’ And we do.”

Glaser, who hails from Missouri a.k.a the home of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs, further gushed that Swift, 34, “put on an amazing three shows” in the Netherlands capital.

“We’re grateful to be born in the same time that Taylor Swift lives,” the comedian, who wore a flowing red sundress, gushed. “It’s a privilege and an honor. Best artist ever alive. It’s like seeing The Beatles … it will be talked about like, ‘You saw Taylor Swift live?’”

Glaser and her folks attended Swift’s Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6, both of which Kelce, 34, saw via private box. After both concerts, he hustled down from his VIP perch to reunite with Swift backstage. They walked out of the arena holding hands.

Saturday’s show was also special for Kelce as Swift played “So High School,” the Tortured Poets Department song he inspired, twice. The track is on the setlist during the TTPD section, but she also mashed up a piano version with “Mary’s Song (Oh My My),” a Taylor Swift song about “forever” love and “Everything Has Changed” from Red.

“[‘Mary’s Song’] is about growing old with someone [and] now we know she’s in love with Travis,” Glaser added. “Not that we questioned it! She likes Travis a little bit.”

The next day, Glaser shared an “Amsterdam photo dump” via Instagram Stories with concert footage, including images of dad Ed “crying again” during Swift’s rendition of “Champagne Problems.”

Glaser’s mom, Julie, also sang along to every song.

“[My mom] held [her phone to read] lyrics the whole night and had a blast,” the FBoy Island host noted on Sunday, July 7.

Glaser and her parents have since traveled to Zurich, Switzerland, which is where Swift’s next Eras concerts will be held later this week. Earlier this month, the family of three also saw Swift’s Dublin concerts with Glaser uploading footage of the moment Swift noticed Kelce in the crowd.

Glaser’s parents also went viral for their unfiltered comments about Kelce hugging actress Julia Roberts in the VIP tent, for which they ultimately issued an apology.