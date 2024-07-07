Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left her final Eras Tour concert in Amsterdam side-by-side.

After the singer, 34, performed at Johan Cruijff Arena in the Netherlands capital on Saturday, July 6, she reunited with Kelce, also 34, backstage. The pair adorably held hands as they walked out of the arena, where Swift also headlined shows on Thursday, July 5, and Friday, July 5. Kelce also made sure to give his girlfriend props on Saturday, encouraging fans to applaud Swift.

Saturday’s show, which Kelce watched with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, also featured a special surprise song selection. On piano, Swift mashed up “Mary’s Song (Oh My My)” with the Kelce-coded “So High School” and “Everything Has Changed.” Fans have dubbed the choice a “Travis Kelce mega-mashup” because “Mary’s Song” mentions the number 87, which corresponds to Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey number and “So High School” was inspired by the tight end himself.

“Taylor Swift really just went on stage and sang ‘I love Travis Kelce’ for 5 minutes straight,” one fan joked via X.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving the stadium together after the 3rd and final show of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Amsterdam! #AmsterdamTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/uo2xtn8fJH — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 6, 2024

Kelce was spotted filming the acoustic set of the show from his perch in a VIP box while singing along to both “Mary’s Song” and “So High School,” the latter of which he confirmed on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast has a “sentimental” meaning.

As Swifties know, this month holds special significance for Swift and Kelce. In July 2023, Swift celebrated the 4th of July with her female friends, including Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters. Three days later, she posted photos from the gathering along with a caption that mentioned her then-single status.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎,” she wrote at the time. “See you tonight Kansas Cityyy.”

Swift’s Kansas City concert was where Kelce tried to make his move by giving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, which he attended with the Mahomeses. Later that month, he expressed his disappointment that he was unable to meet Swift at her show, which led her to reach out to him.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she explained in a December 2023 interview with TIME, clarifying that the pair “started hanging out right after that.”

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023 and have been going strong ever since. During the NFL offseason, he has been a regular attendee of her European concerts, and he even made his Eras Tour debut during her June 23 London show, carrying Swift on stage and helping with her costume change for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

The next week, Kelce surprised Swift at her final concert in Dublin on Sunday, June 30. Fans captured the moment she spotted him in the VIP tent, with her face lighting up as she continued her performance of “August.” After the show, the two exited the backstage area as Kelce clapped for Swift and encouraged Swifties to cheer louder for her.

“Nobody has ever made Taylor feel this way,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “Taylor and Travis bring out the best in each other and lift each other up. She absolutely sees this going the distance.”

A second insider added, “A year [into their relationship] there is such an ease between them. It seems like they’ve been together longer because they are so in tune.”