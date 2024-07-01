Nikki Glaser shared a video of Taylor Swift spotting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the crowd while performing on the Eras Tour in Dublin.

“When you notice your boyfriend in the crowd,” Glaser, 40, captioned the Sunday, June 30, clip via her Instagram Story, which showed Swift, 34, singing “August” in a flowing red dress while gazing out into the audience.

On Sunday, Kelce, 34, traveled to see the third of Swift’s Eras Tour shows at Aviva Stadium in Dublin after attending the wedding of his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Kelce was seen with Stevie Nicks and Julia Roberts in the VIP tent.

In clips shared via X, Swift’s face seemed to brighten upon spotting the athlete in the crowd, with some fans even speculating that he surprised his girlfriend at the show. The couple were later seen walking out of the stadium together at the end of the concert before hitting a local pub with Nicks, 76, Paramore and more Eras Tour crew members.

Sunday marked Kelce’s first time returning to The Eras Tour show since he joined Swift on stage at Wembley Stadium in London on June 23.

Kelce sported a tuxedo and top hat as he emerged with two of Swift’s dancers during her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” outfit change. After lifting Swift off the ground and carrying her to a couch, Kelce applied makeup to her face while she pretended to throw a fit about continuing the concert. When it was time for the song to start, Kelce was seen beaming as she sang.

The NFL star and Swift went public with their romance at a Chiefs game in September 2023 after Kelce famously attempted to give the pop star a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at one of her shows in Kansas City that summer.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Swift explained of her relationship with Kelce in a December 2023 interview with TIME. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

During an April episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce joked that he wasn’t sure how he won Swift over.

“I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports,” he confessed. “So I don’t know how the f—k I did it.”

Glaser, for her part, is a longtime fan of Swift’s music and shared numerous clips of the Dublin concert via her Instagram Story.

“#erastourdiblin,” the comedian captioned a video on Sunday, which showed her singing in the crowd.

Glaser shared another clip of Swift performing “Don’t Blame Me,” writing, “These vocals 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”