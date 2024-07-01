Your account
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hit Dublin Bar With Stevie Nicks and Paramore After ‘Eras Tour’ Show

By
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Gotham/GC Images

Taylor Swift ended her three-night Eras Tour run in Dublin with a star-studded celebration.

The Grammy winner, 34, followed up her Sunday, June 30, performance at Aviva Stadium by hitting a local bar with several celebrity friends, including Stevie Nicks, Paramore and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“Great to welcome Taylor Swift with all her musicians and dancers to the Hacienda last night,” the Hacienda Bar in Dublin revealed via a Monday, July 1, Facebook post. “Special to also welcome Superbowl [sic] champion Travis Kelce, the legendary Stevie Nicks and Paramore. It was such a warm and genuinely friendly night, we did not request our ‘usual’ Hacienda photo so as to allow Taylor and friends the chance to properly relax and enjoy their well-deserved time off.”

The Hacienda Bar is often frequented by celebrities as the establishment’s Facebook page features several snaps of stars such as Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, Domhnall Gleeson, Kal Penn and more posing for pics with the bar’s owner, Shay.

Swift’s Ireland Eras Tour shows were attended by many celebs, including Graham Norton and Julia Roberts. Kelce, 34, stood alongside Roberts, 56, and Nicks, 76, at Sunday’s show with his friend Ross Travis. The Kansas City Chiefs star arrived mid-show, causing Swift to blush and smile when she noticed her boyfriend in the VIP tent, per social media footage.

Swift celebrated Nicks’ attendance by giving the Fleetwood Mac member a special shout-out during her surprise songs set. “She’s become friends with so many female artists just to be a guiding hand. I can’t tell you how rare that is,” Swift said of Nicks in social media footage. “She’s a hero of mine and also someone I could tell her any secret [and] she’d never tell anybody. She’s really helped me through so much over the years. I’m talking about Stevie Nicks.”

Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks Steve Granitz/Getty Images

She proceeded to sing a mashup of “Clara Bow” from The Tortured Poets Department — which featured Nicks’ name in the lyrics — and “The Lucky One” from Red.

Paramore, meanwhile, has been Swift’s opening act for several international Eras Tour shows. The band’s frontwoman, Hayley Williams, joined Swift on stage for her June 22 surprise songs set in London, during which they sang their collaboration from Speak Now: Taylor’s Version, “Castles Crumbling.”

William’s outfit paid homage to the Speak Now era as she sported a similar purple dress to the one Swift wore during her 2011 world tour and wrote song lyrics on her arm.

Hayley Williams Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Hit Dublin Bar With Stevie Nicks
Taylor Swift (R) and Hayley Williams of Paramore perform a duet on stage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2024 in London, England. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Among the biggest moments from the first round of Eras Tour London shows was Kelce joining Swift on stage during the TTPD set. He stepped out in a suit and top hat with dancers Kameron Saunders and Jan Ravnik for a skit in which they got Swift ready to perform the song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Kelce pretended to fix Swift’s makeup and showed off his dance moves while the dancers assisted the singer in a costume change.

Swift will return to London next month for five more shows at Wembley Stadium.

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce

