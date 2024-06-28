Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated acoustic set did not disappoint when her Eras Tour arrived in Dublin.

The singer, 34, is performing three shows at Aviva Stadium in Ireland on Friday, June 28, Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30, in the midst of the European leg of her record-breaking tour.

While most fans have memorized the run of the show, the acoustic section gives Swift an opportunity to keep the audience on their toes by pulling from her deep catalog of songs throughout her nearly two-decade career. Even famous Swifties get a kick out of guessing which tracks the pop star will select, as Erin Andrews revealed earlier this month.

The sportscaster, 46, shared during the Tuesday, June 25, episode of her “Calm Down” podcast that she tried to get inside information on the surprise songs while attending one of Swift’s London shows.

“Kylie [Kelce] and I are sitting there and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s gotta be ‘Black Dog.’ It’s gotta be ‘Black Dog.’ I feel like it is because ‘So Long, London’ I feel like she would’ve done last,” Andrews recalled of predicting songs from Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Andrews then consulted Kylie, 32, whose brother-in-law Travis Kelce has been dating Swift since last summer. “I was like, ‘Kylie, do you know what they are?’ And she said, ‘I don’t,’” she explained.

When Kylie was unable to give Andrews the scoop, she turned to Travis, 34. “So I said, ‘Travis! Do you know what they are?’ And he was great, whether he had a poker face or not, but he was like, ‘I think it’s an old one and then one of the new ones,’” she said.

Andrews described the moment as “adorable,” adding, “He goes, ‘And the bridge leads to this.’ I just looked at him and go, ‘The fact that you just said bridge blows my mind.’”

“I was like, ‘What about that 3-4 defense?’” she quipped. “But it was adorable. Very sweet.”

Attendees of Swift’s Sunday, June 23, concert got an additional surprise when Travis joined her on stage for her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” costume change. In an Instagram post the following day, she gushed that she was “still cracking up/swooning over” her boyfriend’s Eras Tour debut.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of every surprise song Swift performed at her Eras Tour shows in Dublin:

‘State of Grace’ x ‘You’re on Your Own Kid’/’Sweet Nothing’ x ‘Hoax’

Swift began the surprise song section of the June 28 concert with Red’s “State of Grace” before eventually transitioning into the bridge of her fan-favorite Midnights song, “You’re on Your Own Kid.” She then made her way over to her piano, where she performed another Midnights track, “Sweet Nothing,” as the song references Wicklow, a country in Ireland. She mashed the song up with Folklore’s “Hoax.”