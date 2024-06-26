Erin Andrews wanted a sneak preview of Taylor Swift’s surprise songs at the Eras Tour, so she asked Travis Kelce what tracks his girlfriend had selected.

“Kylie [Kelce] and I are sitting there and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s gotta be ‘Black Dog.’ It’s gotta be ‘Black Dog.’ I feel like it is because ‘So Long, London’ I feel like she would’ve done last,’” Andrews, 46, recalled of her thought process during the concert on the Tuesday, June 25, episode of the “Calm Down” podcast. (“Black Dog” and “So Long London” are both tunes off of Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she released in April.)

While Swift, 34, began talking on stage, Andrews “knew” the songs were coming. “I was like, ‘Kylie, do you know what they are?’ And she said, ‘I don’t,’” Andrews said of her interaction with Jason Kelce’s wife.

Andrews then turned to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34. “So I said, ‘Travis! Do you know what they are?’ And he was great, whether he had a poker face or not, but he was like, ‘I think it’s an old one and then one of the new ones,’” she said.

Andrews called her exchange with Travis “adorable.” She added, “He goes, ‘And the bridge leads to this.’ I just looked at him and go, ‘The fact that you just said bridge blows my mind.’”

“I was like, ‘What about that 3-4 defense?’” she joked. “But it was adorable. Very sweet.”

Andrews stepped out to attend the first night of Swift’s London Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, enjoying the concert from the VIP tent with Travis, Kylie, 31, and Jason, 36.

Andrews has famously taken credit for playing cupid with Swift and Travis. In August 2023, Andrews and Charissa Thompson encouraged the pop star to consider going on a date with the NFL star.

“Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic,” Andrews said at the time. “I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Months after Travis and Swift took their relationship public in September 2023, Andrews and Thompson, 42, joked that they were “responsible” for the romance.

“You’re welcome, America,” Thompson quipped during an appearance with Andrews on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May. “We just love both of them and I’m so happy to see them happy.”