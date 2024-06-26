Kylie Kelce is the unsung hero of the Eras Tour — at least according to Erin Andrews.

Initially, Andrews, 46, recalled having “a meltdown” after meeting Kylie, 32, in the bathroom at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London this past weekend. Then, the news anchor shared a story in which Kylie helped a Swiftie in distress during the concert.

“She’s amazing. She was really, really a cool girl. I’ll also say this, an amazing mother. She saw a fan maybe that needed water right away, didn’t think twice about it,” Andrews said during the Wednesday, June 26, episode of her “Calm Down” podcast. “She grabbed water from the tent, threw it at the fan. I was like, this chick is incredible. Kylie, she’s amazing.”

Both Andrews and her cohost Charissa Thompson referred to Kylie as “the MVP” of the night. Thompson, 42, even compared the mother of three to Swift, 34, herself. (Kylie shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 16 months with husband Jason Kelce.)

“She did like what Taylor does where she’s like, someone needs help. She’s like scanning the crowd, gets water, the whole thing,” Thompson gushed. “Yeah, she’s a dream.”

Andrews and Thompson attended the first night of the London Eras Tour on Friday, June 21. They were in the VIP tent with Kylie, Jason, 35, and Travis Kelce while watching Swift rock the stage.

“Also, the video of Jason walking in the crowd with the beer, like in his mouth with the bracelets. The guy is just, first of all, we knew he was amazing from covering him. Offensive lineman, we know it, we get it, we love them,” Andrews said. “He is just phenomenal. But that video of him passing out the bracelets and walking with the beer, he’s fantastic.”

Andrews and Thompson are famously sports journalists, covering the NFL. However, their more recent claim to fame is being, more or less, the reason that Swift and Travis, 34 are dating. In August 2023, Andrews and Thompson offered a plea to Swift about dating the Kansas City Chiefs player.

“Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic,” Andrews said at the time. “I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Swift and Travis took their relationship public in September 2023.

Last month, Andrews and Thompson quipped that they were “responsible” for the romance during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“You’re welcome, America,” Thompson joked, noting that she and Andrews will “take the credit” for the relationship.

“We just love both of them and I’m so happy to see them happy,” she added.