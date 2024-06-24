Travis Kelce only had eyes for Taylor Swift as they stepped out in London following her sold-out Eras Tour shows.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, were seen celebrating at the Chiltern Firehouse, a private London hotspot, after her performance on Sunday, June 23. The couple arrived shortly after midnight and stayed out until the early hours of the morning. As they left, Kelce gazed lovingly at his girlfriend while accompanying her into their car.

The NFL star wore a cream-colored crochet top and trousers, which he paired with a blue Louis Vuitton bucket hat. Swift also opted for a crochet look, wearing a colorful VRG GRL mini dress and yellow block heels.

The couple, who have been dating since last summer, were joined by some of Swift’s inner circle, including Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and singer Ellie Goulding, both of whom attended Swift’s show on Sunday. Sophie Turner and her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, were also spotted at the members-only club.

Swift kicked off her three consecutive nights at Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 21, with Kelce there to cheer her on. His brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, watched the show from the VIP tent and were seen trading friendship bracelets with fans. They returned the following night, standing alongside fellow VIP guests like Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and more.

A-listers and royal family members aside — Prince William attended the Friday concert with his kids Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9 — the biggest surprise came on Sunday when Travis joined Swift on stage during the Tortured Poets Department set. He stepped out in a tuxedo and top hat, matching her dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik, and carried Swift across the stage after “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

As Swift pretended to throw a tantrum, Travis danced and helped touch up her makeup. She blew him a kiss as she strutted the catwalk before singing “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Travis has flown around the globe to support the pop star throughout the NFL offseason, previously hinting that he was looking forward to seeing her take the stage in London.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”

With three nights under her belt, Swift returns to Wembley Stadium in August. She confirmed earlier this month that her tour is officially coming to an end in December.

“People have been like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?'” she said while performing in Liverpool, England, on June 13. “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it.”

Swift acknowledged that the Eras Tour has “become my entire life,” adding, “It’s taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore. All I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear. … I want to spend the 100th show just thinking about that and living in this moment with you and being here with you.”